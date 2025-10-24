Timeframe: When the world's only Ferrari-themed park opened in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The theme park on Yas Island opened its doors on November 4, 2010, only a year after the island hosted the inaugural Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The first theme park to open on Yas Island, it remains the only one in the world dedicated to the Italian luxury sports car brand. Spanning about 86,000 square metres, its vast red roof, inspired by the classic double-curve profile of a Ferrari GT body, has become a landmark on the Abu Dhabi skyline.

At the heart of the park is Formula Rossa, which was certified by Guinness World Records in 2010 as “the fastest roller coaster made of steel”, a record it still holds today. The ride accelerates to 240km per hour and climbs 52 metres in 4.9 seconds, offering a rush that captures Ferrari’s racing DNA.

Mission Ferrari has an loop that extends outside its building. Photo: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World features more than 37 rides and attractions, ranging from high-intensity roller coasters to family-friendly interactive experiences. Children can enrol in the Junior Pilota’s Racing School, drive miniature Ferraris or explore Bell’Italia, a detailed recreation of Italy’s most famous landmarks in miniature form.

In 2020, the theme park introduced a new experience that takes visitors atop its famous red roof, offering a guided tour with panoramic views of Yas Island and beyond.

In 2023, the park expanded with Mission Ferrari, a 5D “immersive mega coaster” that combines special effects with elaborate sets and the world’s first sideways drop. This year, another “record-breaking” roller coaster was announced, though details have yet to be revealed.

Beyond thrillseeking, visitors can dine at an upscale Italian restaurant serving authentic dishes in Ferrari-inspired surroundings, or grab quick bites at the Pit Stop Cafes and snack bars across the park. The souvenir shops have branded merchandise, from clothing and model cars to collectable memorabilia.

Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr at Formula Rossa. Photo: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Over the years, Ferrari World has attracted global attention, with celebrities and sports stars among its visitors. US rock band The Killers, Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and Manchester City footballer David Silva are among the famous people who’ve stopped by to experience the theme park.

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

Scoreline UAE 2-1 Saudi Arabia UAE Mabkhout 21’, Khalil 59’ Saudi Al Abed (pen) 20’ Man of the match Ahmed Khalil (UAE)

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

FINAL SCORES Fujairah 130 for 8 in 20 overs (Sandy Sandeep 29, Hamdan Tahir 26 no, Umair Ali 2-15) Sharjah 131 for 8 in 19.3 overs (Kashif Daud 51, Umair Ali 20, Rohan Mustafa 2-17, Sabir Rao 2-26)

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dir: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Junior, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen

Four stars

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Unresolved crisis Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president was ousted, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east. Fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed more than 14,000 people. In 2015, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, that ended large-scale hostilities but failed to bring a political settlement of the conflict. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Kiev of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said that implementing it in full would hurt Ukraine.

FIXTURES Saturday, November 3

Japan v New Zealand

Wales v Scotland

England v South Africa

Ireland v Italy Saturday, November 10

Italy v Georgia

Scotland v Fiji

England v New Zealand

Wales v Australia

Ireland v Argentina

France v South Africa Saturday, November 17

Italy v Australia

Wales v Tonga

England v Japan

Scotland v South Africa

Ireland v New Zealand Saturday, November 24

|Italy v New Zealand

Scotland v Argentina

England v Australia

Wales v South Africa

Ireland v United States

France v Fiji

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5