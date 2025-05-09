Before Disneyland Abu Dhabi opens, you can visit these UAE theme parks

Yas Island will become home to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">Disneyland Abu Dhabi</a> – the first new Disney theme park in nearly a decade, it was announced this week. While the news has sparked excitement across the UAE, the park is not expected to be completed until the early 2030s. Meanwhile, theme park enthusiasts have plenty of options across the Emirates to explore. From <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929">Ferrari World</a>, home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/04/09/real-madrid-world-amusement-park-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/04/09/real-madrid-world-amusement-park-dubai/">Real Madrid World</a>, for fans of the Spanish football club, here’s a look at the theme parks you can visit right now. <b>Construction began</b>: November 2007 <b>Opened:</b> November 2010 <b>Size:</b> 86,000 square metres The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/">indoor theme park</a> is entirely based around the Italian car manufacturer Ferrari. It includes the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/formula-rossa-at-10-what-it-s-like-to-ride-the-fastest-roller-coaster-on-the-planet-1.905873" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/formula-rossa-at-10-what-it-s-like-to-ride-the-fastest-roller-coaster-on-the-planet-1.905873">Formula Rossa</a>, the world’s fastest roller coaster, and a ride in which you travel around a miniature world in tiny Ferraris, as well as a virtual tour of the Ferrari factory and Ferrari memorabilia. <b>Construction began</b>: July 2010 <b>Opened:</b> January 2013 <b>Size:</b> More than 15 hectares The Emirati-themed water park has more than 40 rides, slides and attractions, including the Dawwama, a six-person tornado water-coaster, and the Bandit Bomber, a suspended roller-coaster with water and laser effects. The attraction also has a wave pool, lazy river and pearl-diving experience that highlights the UAE’s maritime heritage. The water park's extension will open this summer, with 12 additional rides and slides, along with a new dining concept. <b>Construction began</b>: July 2015 <b>Opened:</b> July 2018 <b>Size:</b> 153,000 square metres The indoor park is themed around Warner Bros characters. It features six immersive lands including Gotham City, Metropolis and Cartoon Junction, where visitors can meet Batman, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones. There are also 4D simulators, dark rides and family-friendly attractions. <b>Construction began: </b>October 2018 <b>Opened: </b>May 2023 <b>Size: </b>183,000 square metres The Abu Dhabi site is SeaWorld's first outpost outside North America. There are eight themed marine realms across a five-storey indoor venue that covers 183,000 square metres. Similar to its parks in the US, there are rides, interactive exhibits and an aquarium that houses 150 marine species, such as sharks, manta rays and sea turtles, plus reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. There are retail outlets where visitors can buy themed souvenirs, as well as several dining options. <b>Construction began: </b>October 2018 <b>Opened: </b>May 2023 <b>Size: </b>18 hectares The Hollywood-inspired theme park is at Dubai Parks and Resorts. All its attractions and rides are based on franchises from studios such as Sony, Comcast and Lionsgate. There are five areas, including Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks and Studio Central, plus seven roller-coasters and one water ride. <b>Construction began: </b>November 2022 <b>Opened: </b>April 2024 <b>Size: </b>Six hectares Formerly known as Bollywood Parks Dubai, the world's first Real Madrid-themed amusement park is spread across three zones: Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza and Stars Avenue. It offers more than 40 themed rides, attractions and experiences, including the region’s first wooden roller-coaster, the world's tallest amusement ride, a Real Madrid trophies arena, restaurants and shops, where visitors can buy personalised merchandise. <b>Construction began: </b>February 2013<b> </b> <b>Opened: </b>August 2016 <b>Size: </b>14 hectares The indoor amusement park is divided into five zones – two of which are based on Cartoon Network and the Marvel universe. The Cartoon Network zone features some of its most popular characters, including Ben 10 and the Powerpuff Girls. There are also rides and attractions based on <i>Adventure Time</i> and <i>The Amazing World of Gumball.</i> The Marvel area features character-inspired rides, including the Thor Thunder Spin, a spinning water ride; Spider-Man Doc Ock's Revenge, a roller coaster with 180-degree views; and the Avengers Battle of Ultron guided vehicle ride. <b>Construction began: </b>April 2014 <b>Opened: </b>October 2016 <b>Size: </b>2.3 million square metres The first Legoland park in the Middle East has six themed lands: Factory, Lego City, Imagination, Kingdoms, Adventure and Miniland (where more than 20 million Lego bricks are used to create 15,000 miniature models of landmarks and structures from around the world). There are more than 40 interactive rides, shows and attractions, including two roller-coasters and one water ride. <b>Construction began: </b>June 1997 <b>Opened: </b>August 1999 <b>Size:</b> 4.8 hectares The outdoor water park at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel has a wave pool, water slides and two artificial surfing machines. There is an 18-metre waterfall that goes off every 10 minutes. <b>Construction began: </b>2006 <b>Opened:</b> September 2008 <b>Size:</b> 22.5 hectares Aquaventure World at Atlantis, the Palm is one of the largest water parks in the world and has 105 slides and rides. It was expanded in March 2021, earning the Guinness World Records title for the most water slides in a water park in September 2022. <b>Construction began: </b>Early 1980s <b>Opened: </b>1985 <b>Size:</b> 85 hectares One of the UAE’s oldest theme parks, Hili Fun City has more than 30 attractions spread across a family-friendly venue. It features classic fairground rides, roller-coasters, a mini train, bumper cars and arcade games. There's also an Olympic-sized ice rink, landscaped picnic areas and green spaces. The park underwent a major renovation in 2009 to update its facilities. <b>Construction began:</b> Early 1970s <b>Opened: </b>1979 <b>Size:</b> 126,000 square metres The park, on Flag Island, was relaunched in 2018. It is split into two zones: Pearls Kingdom, a water park with slides, wave pools, a lazy river and splash areas, and Island of Legends, a theme park inspired by international folklore. Attractions include family rides, a Ferris wheel, roller-coasters and themed play zones. It also hosts cultural events and has gardens and cafes dotted around the park.