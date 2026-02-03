BTS sightings in Dubai spark excitement as fans speculate on future concert

Social media lit up across the UAE on Tuesday with sightings of global K-pop stars BTS in Dubai.

Posts on X and Instagram showed clips of what appeared to be the seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – at Dubai International Airport.

Other clips captured a convoy of dark vehicles leaving the airport under security escort. However, fans soon began sharing posts suggesting the group had only briefly stopped in Dubai while travelling onward to Portugal for an overseas schedule.

The National has reached out to Dubai Tourism to confirm the group’s activities but has not yet received a response. No official statement has been issued by the group either.

The uncertainty has not stopped fans from sparking a wave of excitement and speculation about a possible concert. The band recently announced their first world tour in seven years, starting in April, with “more cities to be announced” in 2027, including dates in the Middle East.

One of BTS's earliest appearances in the region was in 2016 – before they hit global stardom – when they performed in the UAE capital as part of KCon Abu Dhabi at du Arena (now known as Etihad Park) on Yas Island. The group performed tracks including Run, Boyz with Fun, Butterfly, I Need U and Dope, which still have fans hooked today.

Like many K-pop groups who visit the region, they also explored local attractions. They returned to the UAE later that year to film a video. The BTS Summer Package in Dubai 2016 captured the band taking part in a range of activities, from an off-road desert safari riding through dunes in 4x4 vehicles to cultural experiences during a traditional dinner.

More recently, the band announced a live-streamed performance and a feature-length documentary, both airing on Netflix in partnership with Hybe, their record label. Titled BTS the Comeback Live | Arirang, the live performance will stream on Netflix on March 21. The concert will take place in Gwanghwamun in Seoul, just after the release of their new album Arirang on March 20.

Hamish Hamilton, known for directing the majority of Super Bowl half-time shows since 2010, is slated to direct the performance. A week later, the documentary, BTS: The Return, will debut on Netflix on March 27, following the group’s journey, including making of the music video after their hiatus.