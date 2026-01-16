Where will BTS perform in the Middle East? Nine possible concert locations

When, not if, BTS announce their Middle East dates as part of their massive world tour, there will be no shortage of world-class venues ready to host the K-pop superstars in front of tens of thousands of fans.

The seven-member group have previously performed in the region, appearing at KCon in Abu Dhabi in 2016 during the early stages of their career, before returning for a sell-out show in Riyadh in 2019 as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

From famous stadiums that have welcomed global superstars to large-scale music and sporting venues known for drawing huge crowds, here’s a look at where BTS could bring their shows when they return to the Middle East.

UAE

Zayed Sports City Stadium

Capacity: 50,000

Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi is one of the UAE's largest venues. AFP

One of the UAE’s premier large-scale venues, Zayed Sports City Stadium has hosted major sporting spectacles and large events that have drawn international attention, including Coldplay's four-night stint last year. The venue has staged multiple iterations of the Fifa Club World Cup and was part of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and Special Olympics World Games, demonstrating its ability to handle large crowds and complex productions – qualities that would suit a stadium-level BTS show.

Etihad Park

Capacity: 40,000

Wegz performs at Wireless 2023 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Etihad Park is one of the region’s go-to outdoor music venues, especially during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, where it has hosted the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Artists such as BlackPink, Guns N’Roses, Eminem and Coldplay have performed here, proving the venue’s draw for big-name acts and passionate crowds.

Sevens Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

The Sevens Stadium is home to Emirates Dubai 7s rugby festival. Getty Images

The Sevens Stadium is best known for international sporting events like the Emirates Dubai 7s rugby festival, but it also serves as a flexible concert site, capable of housing music festivals and large-scale events with its expansive grounds and strong transport links. Notable performers include Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and One Direction.

Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Sports City Stadium

Capacity: 70,000

King Fahd Sports City Stadium hosted a BTS concert in 2019. Getty Images

Although currently undergoing expansion, King Fahd Stadium isn’t just a football fortress – it hosted BTS’s first concert in the Middle East in October 2019 as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, underlining its proven track record for massive live shows. It has also been the site of major sports and entertainment events, including WWE’s Crown Jewel.

King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Capacity: 62,000

King Abdullah Sport City Stadium is located in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

Known as the “Shining Jewel” of Saudi venues, this modern stadium has hosted concerts and performances by international stars such as David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, as well as large-scale music festivals featuring artists like J Balvin and Janet Jackson.

Banban Desert Area

Capacity: 50,000

MDLBeast Soundstorm 2021 in the Banban Desert Area. Getty Images

Banban is a popular open-air concert and festival location that’s hosted major music events drawing crowds from across the kingdom. Located north of Riyadh, it is home to the massive annual MDLBeast Soundstorm festival and its wide desert backdrop gives it a unique feel, ideal for an energetic BTS set under the night sky.

Jeddah Superdome

Capacity: 40,000

The Jeddah Super Dome is the largest of its kind in the world. AFP

This striking indoor space is one of the world’s largest continuous domes and has hosted WWE events, motor shows and large exhibitions, showcasing its versatility for big entertainment events beyond sports. It’s hosted a number of major Arab stars such as Mohammed Abdu, Nancy Ajram and Amr Diab and even K-pop sensations Ateez.

Bahrain

Al Dana Amphitheatre

Capacity: 10,000

Al Dana Amphitheatre is the first 10,000 concert hall in Bahrain. Photo: Al Dana Amphitheatre

This might seem like an unusual choice, but while Al Dana Amphitheatre is smaller than other venues on this list, it regularly hosts live entertainment and concerts. Its intimate yet high-energy set-up could make it ideal for a special regional show or fan-club event. After all, its artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and Post Malone have performed there in the past.

Qatar

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 45,000

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium lights up during the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2022 venue. Getty Images

Built for the Fifa World Cup, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is mostly known as the home stadium for Al-Rayyan Sports Club. However, its cutting-edge infrastructure and crowd management, good key assets for a high-production concert. It’s previously hosted an AR Rahman show in 2019 and Travis Scott last year. While most events here have been major sports fixtures, its size and facilities make it a strong candidate for a stadium tour stop.