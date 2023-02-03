Blackpink members share memories of time spent in Abu Dhabi

Following Blackpink’s highly anticipated concert at Etihad Park on Saturday, members of the K-pop girl group took to social media to reflect on their time in Abu Dhabi.

Jennie shared a number of photos from popular attractions in the UAE capital with her 73.9 million Instagram followers.

Scroll the gallery above to see images from Blackpink's concert at Etihad Park

In one post, Jennie rides Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster which goes from 0 to 240 kph in less than five seconds, alongside Alison Chang, an associate manager at the group's management label, YG Entertainment.

“And yes we ended up on the world's fastest roller coaster 😉 encourage credits to @alisonmchang,” she captioned the post.

In another, she’s pictured at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with a black scarf covering her hair. “Exploring while touring,” she captioned the post.

Jennie is also pictured resting and enjoying the clear blue waters outside Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Other photos include the famous Rain of Light roof, as well as some of the works inside the museum.

Days after the concert, Jennie uploaded photos of herself in the red rose-inspired outfit she had on during her solo performance. "Last stop of January. Love you Abu Dhabi," she wrote.

Although Jennie shared the most snaps from the capital, fellow bandmate Rose also posted a highlight video from the concert at Etihad Park set to the group's song Lovesick Girls. “Abu Dhabi we love you," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lisa also uploaded backstage photos from the concert, wearing one of the stylish looks she wore during her solo performance of Money and LaLisa. “Such a special night in Abu Dhabi! Your energy was amazing! Until we meet again. Take care,” she wrote.

Blackpink performed an impressive two-hour set at Etihad Park as they brought their Born Pink would tour to the UAE capital as one of two stops in the Middle East. Tens of thousands of fans turned up to see the four-member girl group, who played some of their biggest hits together, as well as solo performances by some of the members.