BTS timeline: How K-pop superstars took over the world

Fans of the K-pop group BTS have waited more than two years for the band to reunite. As the seven members finish up their mandatory military service in South Korea, there is a buzz of excitement about what comes next.

Made up of Jimin, J-Hope, Jung Kook, Jin, V, Suga and RM – the group have myriad albums, best-selling singles and feature films under their belt, built up over the past decade.

But how did they became one of the world's most famous bands? Here's an in-depth look at how they crafted an empire.

September 30, 2010: For the first time, the name BTS (or Bulletproof Boy Scouts) is used, as the band collaborate on songs with artists such as rapper J-Lim, 2am and Lee Seung Gi.

July 2011: BTS create their Twitter account (at the time writing, it has 21.3 million followers).

December 17, 2012: The band introduce themselves to the world on Twitter.

June 13, 2013: The band release their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. It features their first single No More Dream.

September 11, 2013: They release their first EP titled O!RUL8,2?, consisting of 10 tracks.

November 13, 2013: BTS win their first major award when they're recognised as Best New Artist at South Korea's Melon Music Awards. They go on to win many other similar awards throughout the 2013 to 14 awards season.

February 12, 2014: Their second EP Skool Luv Affair is released and peaks at number three on the world album chart.

March 29, 2014: The group hold their first fan club concert in Seoul.

July 14, 2014: BTS make their first trip to the US with their Show & Prove concert in Los Angeles.

July 27, 2014: They continue overseas with a fans meeting in Berlin.

August 19, 2014: The boy band release their debut studio album Dark & Wild. It features 14 tracks, with Danger as its lead single.

November 13, 2014: BTS performs their first Asian concert outside of Korea by heading to Kobe, Japan as part of their Live Trilogy Episode II: The Red Bullet tour.

December 24, 2014: The group release their first Japanese album Wake Up.

April 29, 2015: Their third EP The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Part 1 debuts on the Heatseekers Albums chart at number six.

May 5, 2015: The group perform on The Show, one of South Korea's weekly music shows, and win with their song I Need U.

November 30, 2015: A new era is set for the band as their fourth EP The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 becomes their first album to debuts on the Billboard 200 at number 171.

March 25, 2016: In their first Middle Eastern appearance, BTS come to Abu Dhabi to perform as part of the sold-out KCon 2016.

May 2, 2016: The band release their first compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and it peaks on the Billboard 200 at number 107.

September 7, 2016: BTS release their second Japanese album Youth and it debuts at number one on the Oricon chart (Japanese music chart).

October 10, 2016: Showing no signs of slowing down, the group also release their second album, Wings, which lands at number 26 on the Billboard 200.

October 29, 2016: The band top the Social 50 Billboard chart for the first time.

November 20, 2016: They win the coveted album of the year at South Korea's Melon Music awards for The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. It kick-start numerous awards to be won by the group throughout the year.

February 18, 2017: The band begin their The Wings Tour, which kicks off in Seoul and includes 40 shows in total. Much of it is featured in the YouTube series Burn the Stage.

March 11, 2017: The band head to South America for the first time with gigs in Chile and Brazil.

March 17, 2017: They perform in Mexico City as part of KCon Mexico.

May 21, 2017: BTS appear at their first Billboard Music Awards and win the top social artist award to dethrone Justin Bieber, who had won the previous six.

May 26, 2017: They take The Wings Tour down under with a performance in Sydney.

September 18, 2017: The band release their fifth EP Love Yourself: Her. It becomes the highest-charting Korean album as it hits number seven on the Billboard 200.

October 2, 2017: DNA peaks at number 67 on the Hot 100 Billboard, also becoming the highest K-pop song at the time.

November 15, 2017: They appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and make other US television show appearances ahead of their performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

November 19, 2017: BTS perform DNA at the AMAs – marking their US TV performance debut.

November 24, 2017: Mic Drop (Remix), a collaboration with Steve Aoki and Designer is released. It becomes the group's highest charting song, going in at number 28 on the Hot 100 chart.

December 5, 2017: Twitter reveals that BTS are the most tweeted about celebrities for the year.

December 31, 2017: Continuing to make history in the US, they become the first K-pop group to perform on the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve programme. They perform DNA and Mic Drop.

February 12, 2018: DNA and Mic Drop (Remix) are certified Gold (for selling 500,000 copies) by the RIAA

March 28, 2018: The Burn the Stage series comes out on YouTube. It follows the 300-day journey of the group's sold-out Wings Tour.

April 4, 2018: They release their third Japanese studio album, Face Yourself. It breaks into the Billboard 200 and peaks at number 43. It gets certified platinum by the RIAJ.

April 26, 2018: The group announce dates for their Love Yourself World Tour. It includes stops in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Taiwan.

May 15, 2018: Fake Love is released as the first single from their new album, Love Yourself: Tear. The song debuts at number 10 on the Hot 100, becoming the group's highest-charting song.

May 18, 2018: BTS release their third studio album Love Yourself: Tear. It debuts at number one on the Billboard 200 and makes history as the first Korean album to top the US charts.

May 20, 2018: The group perform at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time. They are nominated (and win) the top social artist category for the second year.

August 24, 2018: The group release their compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer, with lead single Idol. The album becomes the band's second one to reach number one in the US market.

August 28, 2018: BTS begin their Love Yourself World tour in Seoul.

September 12, 2018: The band stop at America's Got Talent to perform Idol for American audiences.

September 24, 2018: BTS give a speech at the UN headquarters advising young people to join global efforts against discrimination and poverty. The speech goes viral as #BTSxUnitedNations trends worldwide on Twitter.

October 12, 2018: Their agency BigHit Entertainment announces Burn The Stage: The Movie. The film documents the group behind the scenes of their 2017 The Wings Tour. It features live performances, award show highlights and interviews with members.

October 17, 2018: The group renew their contract with BigHit Entertainment, signing on for seven more years.

February 10, 2019: They present an award at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

March 11, 2019: BigHit announce the next BTS album called Map of the Soul: Persona.

March 26, 2019: Mattel unveil BTS dolls based on the seven members and inspired by their Idol music video.

April 12, 2019: The music video for BTS and Halsey's Boy With Luv are released on YouTube.

April 13, 2019: The group make history as the first K-pop act to perform as musical guests on Saturday Night Live.

April 17, 2019: BTS appear in Time 100's list of most influential people, with a paragraph written by American artist Halsey.

May 2, 2019: They perform Boy With Luv with Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards. They also win the top social artist again for the third year.

May 21, 2019: The group light up the Empire State building in New York City. The building sparks purple for five minutes every hour from sunset.

June 1, 2019: BTS sell out London's Wembley Stadium, becoming the first Korean act to do so.

July 14, 2019: It's announced that BTS will perform at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

August 11, 2019: BigHit Entertainment releases a statement to say that BTS will be taking an “extended break” so that they can get a “chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s”.

January 26, 2020: The group perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards as part of a mixed medley with Lil Nas X, becoming the first South Korean act to do so.

February 21, 2020: BTS releases Map of the Soul: 7, which becomes the only album in 2020 to sell more than half a million copies in the US by midyear. It tops charts worldwide.

April 11, 2020: The band have to cancel their BTS Map of the Soul world tour because of the Covid pandemic.

June 6, 2020: BTS and their label donate $1 million to Black Lives Matter. A little more than 24 hours later, their fan base matches the donation.

June 7, 2020: The Class of 2020 attends a virtual commencement with BTS delivering a speech (as well as performances) during YouTube’s online graduation event.

August 31, 2020: The group make history as the first South Korean act to hit No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their single Dynamite.

September 23, 2020: BTS give a virtual speech at the United Nations General Assembly, giving a talk of hope about the difficulties future generations will face due to the pandemic. “The night is always darkest before the first light of dawn,” RM said.

October 10-11, 2020: The group hold a two-day online concert in which more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries and territories tune into.

April 23, 2021: All seven members are signed as Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors, famously wearing custom suits in coordinating colours at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.

May 26, 2021: BTS collaborate with McDonald's for a limited-time BTS Meal. It consists of Chicken McNuggets, medium French fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by “popular McDonald’s South Korean recipes.”

The limited-edition meal from BTS and McDonald's. Getty Images

September 21, 2021: The group return to the UN General Assembly and give a speech in person before presenting a special musical performance of Permission to Dance.

October 24, 2021: Permission to Dance On Stage, a series of concert performances, begins in Seoul, South Korea. The 12-show run concludes in Las Vegas on April 16, 2022.

November 21, 2021: BTS make history as the first South Korean group to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. They also take win for favourite duo or group – pop and favourite song – pop.

November 24, 2001: The band earn their second Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter.

February 24, 2022: BTS become the first act to earn the Global Recording Artist of the Year consecutively. From the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the honour is determined by an artist or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats.

April 3, 2022: The group perform Butter live at the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

April 8, 2022: A four-show residency for the group begins in Las Vegas. It is called BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage. The total earnings from the show amount to the biggest gross of their careers at $35.9 million.

May 31, 2022: BTS visit then-US president Joe Biden and hold a conference at the White House addressing the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes around the world.

June 14, 2022: The group shock fans with a surprise announcement to say they are going on an indefinite “hiatus” so that each member can take time to focus on solo ventures.

June 15, 2022: The band's label, Big Hit, clarifies that they are not going on a hiatus, but will be focusing more on their solo careers and will still work on projects as a group.

October 28, 2022: Jin releases his debut solo single, The Astronaut. Described as “a gift to fans”, it is released ahead of his enlistment.

Jung Kook of BTS performs with Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony prior to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Getty Images

November 20, 2022: Jung Kook performs Dreamers, the Fifa World Cup’s official soundtrack single, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony of the event in Qatar.

December 13, 2022: Jin becomes the first member of BTS to enlist in the mandatory South Korean military.

April 18, 2023: J-Hope becomes the next member to enlist in conscription.

September 22, 2023: Suga enlists as a public service worker due to health reasons.

December 11, 2023: RM and V enter into mandatory military service together.

December 12, 2023: Jung Kook enlists the next day.

April 18, 2023: J-Hope becomes the final one to enlist, meaning all the members of the group are in service.

June 9, 2023: The group release the song Take Two to commemorate their 10th anniversary as a group.

September 20, 2023: Hybe confirm BTS will renew their exclusive contracts with the label.

June 12, 2024: Jin becomes the first member to complete his mandatory military service and is officially discharged.

October 17, 2024: J-Hope, who enlisted as an active duty soldier, finishes his military service.

June 10, 2025: RM and V are officially discharge together.

June 11, 2025: Jimin and Jung Kook are officially discharged.

Jung Kook and Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS salute at an outdoor sporting facility after their release from 18 months of South Korean military service. AFP

June 21, 2025: Suga will be the last member of BTS to finish his mandatory service and the group is expected to reunite.

