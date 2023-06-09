BTS release new song Take Two for 10th anniversary

In celebration of their 10th anniversary as a group, BTS have released a new song.

Called Take Two, the soulful track features all seven members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as they sing about their appreciation for Army, the affectionate nickname given to their fans, and what is in store for the future.

“The title of the upcoming single Take Two refers to the second chapter of BTS that the boy band plans to continue,” said their agency BigHit Music.

“It is also a message of gratitude to its fans for supporting the band and that they wish to continue the journey together.”

Produced by Suga and written by RM and J-Hope, the song features BTS's vocals and rap mixed with acoustic tunes.

Although the group activities are on a hiatus with members enlisting in their mandatory military service, there are still plans to celebrate their 10-year anniversary next week.

A two-week celebration called 2023 BTS Festa will be held in Seoul where the city's major landmarks will turn purple from June 12 to 25, accompanied by a festival on June 17 in Yeouido Hangang Park with a special exhibition and firework show.

However, for those who can’t be in South Korea, there are also other ways to celebrate the anniversary from home. Fans who search for “BTS” on Google via mobile or desktop can unlock a special purple heart icon, based on the group's theme colour, that will appear on the right-hand side of their screen.

Clicking on it will reveal a stream of purple balloons that fans can pop by clicking on them. The balloons with microphones inside reveal special audio messages from each BTS member that say “I purple you”.

Last year, Google Arts & Culture also launched BTS x Street Galleries, which takes fans on a Street View tour of the cities and buildings that hold special memories for BTS members, from the UN in New York City to the Cheonggu Building in Seoul – said to be the band's birth place and their label's old offices.