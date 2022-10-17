BTS member Jin to enlist for military service, with others to follow suit

BTS member Jin is set to serve his mandatory military service, the group's management company Hybe has confirmed, one day after he announced a solo project during a concert in Busan.

Jin, who will turn 30 in December, is the oldest member of the record-breaking K-pop group, and will be the first to enlist under South Korea's strict conscription law, which stipulates that all able-bodied men are required to perform 18 to 21 months of military service.

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," Hybe said in a regulatory filing.

The label tweeted a statement on Monday saying "it's the perfect time, and the members of BTS are honoured to serve".

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the South Korean government," it said. "Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their individual plans."

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

This comes after the group said in June that its seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — would go on a "hiatus" as they pursue solo work. The news caused widespread alarm among its fanbase, even leading to stocks of Hybe to plummet. Hybe later issued a statement saying that the band would not be going on a hiatus, but that members will simply be focusing more on solo projects.

BTS member Jin turns 30 on December 4. Reuters

While not unexpected, the news of military service will still come as a shock to the group's massive global fan base, called Army, who've been hoping BTS would be exempted from serving. South Korean law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

BTS, without doubt, is one of the country's biggest cultural exports in recent times. They are the first pop group since The Beatles to achieve three No 1s on the US Billboard 200 in a year. In 2019, they were the world’s top-grossing tour group. More than two million fans joined their Love Yourself World Tour of 2018 and 2019, which grossed $170m, according to the Financial Times.

Expand Autoplay BTS performed a four-day residency in Las Vegas back in April with their Permission To Dance On Stage show. All Photos: BigHit Music

But past exemptions have triggered a serious debate about the fairness of the system in South Korea. In one recent survey, about 61 per cent of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54 per cent said BTS members should serve in the military.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the conscription.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon said his ministry would soon finalise its position on the issue.

Serving in the military could well put a stop to BTS's rise. Jungkook, the group's youngest member, is five years Jin's junior. It will be almost a decade before they can all reunite as a group, after they've served their respective military duties.

But there is hope for the BTS Army.

Several amendments to the conscription law have been introduced in the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, although they are yet to be voted on and lawmakers are sharply divided on the matter.

Defence Minister Lee earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, the defence minister said if BTS members join the military, they were likely to be allowed to continue practising and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

BTS performed a free concert on Saturday in South Korea's southern port city of Busan, which is bidding to host the World Expo 2030.

On Monday, the hashtag #ForeverWithBTS was trending globally on Twitter.

Fans queue for BTS pop-up shop in Dubai — in pictures