Korean boy band BTS announce break to work on solo projects

BTS, arguably the biggest boy band in the world that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, announced on Tuesday that it is taking a hiatus as a group to work on solo projects.

Speaking at the annual Festa dinner that celebrates the group's founding, band member RM said he had been feeling a need to explore his own work away from BTS's hectic recording and performance schedule.

"The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something," said RM, seated at a table with his six fellow band members.

A video of the dinner was posted on the band's official Twitter handle.

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

Last year, the group became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

The group met US President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes against Asians.