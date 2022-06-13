BTS celebrate ninth anniversary as Jungkook releases new single 'My You'

K-pop superstars BTS are celebrating their ninth anniversary as a group after making their music debut on June 13, 2013.

In honour of the special occasion — and only days after the group released their three-album anthology series Proof on Friday — member Jungkook has also released a new single called My You. Sung in English and Korean, the track is dedicated to Army (the moniker for BTS fans) for all their support over the years.

On Friday, the band’s anticipated new compilation album came out. The triple-album consists of 48 songs and features a mix of old favourites, solo tracks and unreleased demos. It also has three new songs: Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), For Youth and Run BTS, each of which fits into a different genre and conveys its own message.

The album reportedly sold more than two million copies on the first day of its release, the group's entertainment agency said. The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of Friday evening, only 10 hours after it became available on the market, said Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, as reported by news agency Yonhap.

BTS comprises members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga. Together, they are the best-selling artists in South Korean history, and became the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy.

The group last month met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss rising Asian hate crimes in America.

“It is great honour to be invited to the White House today to discuss important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” band member RM said before the band's meeting.

J Hope thanked BTS fans around the world “who have different nationalities and cultures, and use different languages”.

“We are truly and always grateful,” he said.

Suga said: “It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

V said the band hoped their appearance at the White House would be a step in the right direction for people of varying cultures to be understood and respected.

“Everyone has their own history,” he said.

