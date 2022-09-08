'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' now available on Disney+ in the Middle East

BTS fans in the Mena region are in for a treat.

As part of Disney+ Day on Thursday, the streaming platform has uploaded new content including a film from the K-pop boy band.

Held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA marked the group's return to live performances in the US late last year. The concert film is stage-focused, meaning up-close shots of the band singing and dancing, and includes some of their biggest hits such as Boy with Luv, Dynamite, Butter and more.

In 2020, the band had to call off what would have been their biggest international tour — incorporating 39 shows ― as Covid-19 spread around the world. Instead, they played virtual concerts, including one in October 2020 that garnered more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries and made about 50 billion South Korean won ($42.4 million) in ticket sales.

In addition to the concert, there has also been a host of other content added to Disney+ for the special occasion. This includes Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, live-action film Pinocchio, documentary Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return and a special nine-minute first look at Andor, a new Star Wars special series.

The first three episodes of Andor will be released on September 21. It explores the Star Wars galaxy from the perspective of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his journey. The show features an ensemble cast of Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

Disney+ launched on June 8 in the Mena region. It has 1,200 films, more than 1,000 TV shows and 100 exclusive originals. It includes titles from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars and more. The monthly fee for the service is Dh29.99.

