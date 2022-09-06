BTS pop-up shop comes to Dubai for the first time in Middle East

Middle Eastern fans of the world's biggest music group can now get their hands on official merchandise by the septet. Starting Friday, BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS will open in BurJuman Mall in Dubai for a limited time, featuring more than 400 products inspired by the group's songs, albums and the members themselves.

Brought to the UAE by Hybe, the record-breaking K-pop group's label, the pop-up has been a huge success in other parts of the world, spawning long queues of fans who are proudly called the Army.

BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS at BurJuman Mall will open from September 9 to December 8. Photo: BurJuman Mall

Besides exclusive merchandise inspired by hit songs such as Black Swan, ON, Butter and Dynamite, BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS will also feature band-themed photo zones and other fan experiences. There will also be a special area dedicated to BTS In the Soop, the reality show starring the seven members of the band.

E-commerce site morningKall, which is the official BTS merchandise distributor, said new products would be released every two weeks to keep up with the demand.

The pop-up will be open until December 8, with only 40 people allowed at one time within the shop, on Level 1 of BurJuman Mall. Fans are not allowed to bring food, drinks or pets.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are household names around the world, thanks to their massive ground-breaking success.

While whispers of a hiatus in June briefly caused widespread panic, as well as stocks of Hybe to plummet, the members have been busy releasing solo projects as well as collaborations with other major stars.

Discussions around South Korea's mandatory military service have also gained momentum, as some of the oldest BTS members are nearing the deadline to complete it. Jin's 30th birthday is in December, while Suga turned 29 in March.

Over the past few years, there’s been mounting pressure to exempt the group members from having to complete conscription.

The group returned to the spotlight last month, featuring in the song Bad Decisions by hit producer Benny Blanco, along with Snoop Dogg.

