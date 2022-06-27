J-Hope and Jungkook working on new songs after BTS break

BTS members are not missing a beat when it comes to launching solo careers in the wake of the band's recently announced "break".

Rapper J-Hope revealed on Saturday he will release his debut solo album Jack in the Box on July 15, preceded by a new single to come out on Friday.

The announcement was made by BTS's label BigHit Music on the Weverse platform, with the company describing the move as a new phase of the group's career.

“BTS has started a new chapter that harmoniously combines team and individual activities, and J-Hope’s solo album is released as the first runner,” read the statement.

“As implied in the album name, J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box contains J-Hope’s aspiration to break the existing frame and show a more mature image.

“We ask for your interest in Jack in the Box, and we ask for your support for J-Hope’s first step as a solo artist.”

If all goes according to plan, J-Hope will be the first BTS member to release a solo album, with other members Suga, D-2 and RM all having released mixtapes previously.

What will ‘Jack in the Box’ sound like?

While information on the album is scarce, we can assume it will feature a few bangers.

J-Hope has been working on a club-driven sound since 2018, as heard on the mixtape Hope World.

Blending K-pop's cutting-edge production with hip-hop and Latin pop, J-Hope has potential to do well in various territories.

The 2019 single Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring US pop star Becky G, and 2019's A Brand New Day with Swedish singer Zara Larsson, show his penchant for releasing catchy, high-energy pop that resonates internationally.

J-Hope will present some of the new tunes at next month’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

Jungkook is also back in the studio

Another BTS member working on new material is Jungkook

The singer, BTS's youngest member at 24, is a guest artist on Left and Right, a new single by US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

The breezy pop track already topped the US and France iTunes Top Songs charts and the accompanying music video racked up 27 million views in 48 hours after it came out on Friday.

While the other five members haven't released new material in recent weeks, some have been chipping away at solo careers over the last year.

In 2021, V released the English single Christmas Tree, for the Korean romantic comedy series Our Beloved Summer.

In January, Jin released Super Tuna, a playful Korean pop track that was trending on YouTube from South Korea to Peru.

It remains unclear how long BTS will be on a break for. The group announced the news in a video earlier this month, days after releasing their three-album anthology Proof.

In the one-hour pre-recorded video, members sat around and reminisced on the group's skyrocketing success.

It was RM who revealed he was uncomfortable with the group's momentum, particularly after the release of popular English tracks Butter and Permission to Dance.

“We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM said as his bandmates looked on with more serious expressions.

“For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until On and Dynamite, but after Butter and Permission to Dance, I didn’t know what kind of group we were any more.”

