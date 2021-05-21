BTS rack up views with smooth 'Butter' track, their second English song after 'Dynamite'

Record-breaking K-pop band BTS have released their second English-language track Butter, and racked up more than 34 million views on YouTube within a few hours of its premiere.

The seven-member boy band's single Dynamite released last year, with the megahit earning them a Grammy nomination, making them the first Korean pop group in history to do so.

The video for Dynamite has received more than a billion views on YouTube.

BTS will perform Butter, a funky summer track, at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards set for Monday, May 24, where they are nominated in four categories, the most yet for K-pop stars, including top duo/group and top selling song for Dynamite.

The Butter video begins in black-and-white with the seven members in sharp suits, and then transitions into a vibrant palette of colours featuring nimble dance moves the group has become known for, along with lyrics such as "Smooth like butter / Like a criminal undercover".

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul ahead of their Billboard performance, BTS said they were renewing their quest to win a Grammy Award with Butter.

"Of course we would like to win a Grammy. That's still valid and we are aiming to work for it once again with Butter, and hoping for good results," songwriter and rapper Suga said.

Dynamite, released in August 2020, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the biggest debut on Spotify in the same year. It was also the lead single on the K-pop group's fifth album Be.

The group, who also performed at the Grammys, were beaten in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me.

Vocalist Jimin said he regretted BTS could not meet fans for the eighth anniversary of the group's debut next month, which will be celebrated virtually rather through a live concert because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I've felt somewhat isolated being unable to see fans due to the current situation, but we continue to think hard about how we can show our different aspects and satisfy them," he said.

Leader and rapper RM said: "For us, the biggest topic is what function BTS can serve, why we exist and which values we should pursue under this new normal era and for the industry."

– Additional reporting by Reuters

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

