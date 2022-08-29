MTV VMAs 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift, BTS and Harry Styles bag top awards

Taylor Swift won the top honour at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song All Too Well.

During her acceptance speech, the singer announced that she will release a new album on October 21.

"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," she said on stage at the ceremony broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year and was handed his award on stage at New York's Yankee Stadium, where he was playing a concert.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, singer of hits Breakfast and Boyfriend, was named Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, K-pop stars BTS bagged Best Group, Lisa won the Best K-pop award and Harry Styles received Best Album of the Year for Harry's House.

List of key winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, Woman

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran, Shivers

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, INDUSTRY BABY

Olivia Rodrigo, brutal

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - WINNER

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny - WINNER

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele, Easy On Me

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever - WINNER

Doja Cat, Woman

Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo, About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, STAY

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron - WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

SEVENTEEN

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, INDUSTRY BABY - WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie

Post Malone and The Weeknd, One Right Now

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd, LA FAMA

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, STAY

Best Pop

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, Woman

Ed Sheeran, Shivers

Harry Styles, As It Was - WINNER

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo, traitor

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, From The D 2 The LBC

Future ft. Drake, Tems, WAIT FOR U

Kendrick Lamar, N95

Latto, Big Energy

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? - WINNER

Pusha T, Diet Coke

Best Rock

Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young

Jack White, Taking Me Back

Muse, Won't Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer - WINNER

Shinedown, Planet Zero

Three Days Grace, So Called Life

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear, Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons x JID, Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW, emo girl

Maneskin, I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE - WINNER

Panic! At The Disco, Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots, Saturday

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, G R O W

Best Latin

Anitta, Envolver - WINNER

Bad Bunny, Titi Me Pregunto

Becky G X KAROL G, MAMIII

Daddy Yankee, REMIX

Farruko, Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex, In Da Getto

Best R&B

Alicia Keys, City of Gods (Part II)

Chloe, Have Mercy

H.E.R., For Anyone

Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B, No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd, Out Of Time - WINNER

Best K-pop

BTS, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

ITZY, LOCO

LISA, LALISA - WINNER

SEVENTEEN, HOT

Stray Kids, MANIAC

TWICE, The Feels

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG - WINNER

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber, An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BTS - WINNER

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Beyonce, Break My Soul

Charlie Puth, Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)

Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)

Future ft. Drake, Tems, Wait For U

Harry Styles, Late Night Talking

Jack Harlow, First Class - WINNER

Kane Brown, Grand

Latto x Mariah Carey, Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Marshmello x Khalid, Numb

Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl

Nicky Youre, dazy, Sunroof

Post Malone with Doja Cat, I Like You (A Happier Song)

Rosalia, Bizcochito

Steve Lacy, Bad Habit

Album of the Year

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles, Harry's House - WINNER

— Additional reporting from Reuters