MTV VMAs 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift, BTS and Harry Styles bag top awards

Taylor Swift won the top honour at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song All Too Well.
During her acceptance speech, the singer announced that she will release a new album on October 21.
"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," she said on stage at the ceremony broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year and was handed his award on stage at New York's Yankee Stadium, where he was playing a concert.
Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, singer of hits Breakfast and Boyfriend, was named Best New Artist.
Meanwhile, K-pop stars BTS bagged Best Group, Lisa won the Best K-pop award and Harry Styles received Best Album of the Year for Harry's House.
List of key winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2022
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, Woman
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran, Shivers
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, INDUSTRY BABY
Olivia Rodrigo, brutal
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - WINNER
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of the Year
Adele, Easy On Me
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever - WINNER
Doja Cat, Woman
Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lizzo, About Damn Time
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, STAY
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron - WINNER
GAYLE
Latto
Maneskin
SEVENTEEN
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, INDUSTRY BABY - WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie
Post Malone and The Weeknd, One Right Now
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd, LA FAMA
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, STAY
Best Pop
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, Woman
Ed Sheeran, Shivers
Harry Styles, As It Was - WINNER
Lizzo, About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo, traitor
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem and Snoop Dogg, From The D 2 The LBC
Future ft. Drake, Tems, WAIT FOR U
Kendrick Lamar, N95
Latto, Big Energy
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? - WINNER
Pusha T, Diet Coke
Best Rock
Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young
Jack White, Taking Me Back
Muse, Won't Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer - WINNER
Shinedown, Planet Zero
Three Days Grace, So Called Life
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear, Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons x JID, Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW, emo girl
Maneskin, I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE - WINNER
Panic! At The Disco, Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots, Saturday
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, G R O W
Best Latin
Anitta, Envolver - WINNER
Bad Bunny, Titi Me Pregunto
Becky G X KAROL G, MAMIII
Daddy Yankee, REMIX
Farruko, Pepas
J Balvin & Skrillex, In Da Getto
Best R&B
Alicia Keys, City of Gods (Part II)
Chloe, Have Mercy
H.E.R., For Anyone
Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B, No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd, Out Of Time - WINNER
Best K-pop
BTS, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
ITZY, LOCO
LISA, LALISA - WINNER
SEVENTEEN, HOT
Stray Kids, MANIAC
TWICE, The Feels
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG - WINNER
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber, An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BLACKPINK
BTS - WINNER
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Song of the Summer
Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito
Beyonce, Break My Soul
Charlie Puth, Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)
Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)
Future ft. Drake, Tems, Wait For U
Harry Styles, Late Night Talking
Jack Harlow, First Class - WINNER
Kane Brown, Grand
Latto x Mariah Carey, Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled
Lizzo, About Damn Time
Marshmello x Khalid, Numb
Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl
Nicky Youre, dazy, Sunroof
Post Malone with Doja Cat, I Like You (A Happier Song)
Rosalia, Bizcochito
Steve Lacy, Bad Habit
Album of the Year
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Harry Styles, Harry's House - WINNER
— Additional reporting from Reuters