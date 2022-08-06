BTS are back: K-pop stars appear in Benny Blanco's song alongside Snoop Dogg

Producer Benny Blanco has released his latest collaboration, which features K-pop superstars BTS and Snoop Dogg.

The video for Bad Decisions was released on Friday. In it, Blanco plays a BTS fan, who are collectively known as Army, preparing to see his idols in a concert. The clip shows him waking up in his room before kissing posters of the boy band as he gets ready for the show.

He's also shown baking a cake and dressing up in purple, the group's official colour. However, there is an unfortunate twist in the end.

The music video has already been viewed more than 13 million times since it was released.

Bad Decisions has been met with great excitement by Army, who in the past few months have been treated to solo projects by the seven members of the record-breaking group. News that BTS might go on a hiatus sparked widespread panic in June, something their record label quickly clarified as untrue, saying the members were focusing on their individual music careers instead.

Discussions around South Korea's mandatory military service have also gained momentum as some of the oldest BTS members are nearing the deadline to complete it. Jin's 30th birthday is in December, while Suga turned 29 in March.

Over the last few years, there’s been mounting pressure to exempt the group members from having to complete conscription.

BTS released their three-album anthropology series Proof in June.

Bad Decisions will be the first single from Blanco’s forthcoming album, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

The hitmaker is responsible for many chart toppers including songs by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Maroon 5.

“I’m still pinching myself. I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real," Blanco said when announcing the project last month.