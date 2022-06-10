BTS's new album 'Proof': messages behind the three new songs

BTS fans around the world are excited as the K-pop group have released their anticipated compilation album, Proof.

It is a history of the band's music and consists of 48 tracks across three albums. That means there are old favourites on it, such as Idol, Fake Love and Boy With Luv. However, there are also three new songs: Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), For Youth and Run BTS, each of which fits into a different genre and conveys its own message.

Read More New BTS show on Apple Music to trace the band's journey to global superstardom

The first album contains all of the band's hit songs such as I Need U, Burning up and DNA among many others. Meanwhile, the second features the band's solo tracks, such as V’s Singularity, and Jungkook’s Euphoria.

It should also be noted that the first two albums are available to stream online. The third, however, is hard format only and dedicated to their fans, collectively known as the Army. It contains demos and solo a capella tracks such as Jin's Epiphany and group demos of Boy In Luv.

With that said, there's plenty to enjoy in Proof. Here are three takeaways from the three new tracks released on the compilation album.

'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'

Starting with soft vocals, the song honours the band's past while also looking forward to their future. The group sing about dedication over the years and hard work in the "hush" of the night through their inspirational lyrics. In looking back on their great moments, they will not stop but continue to "touch the sky" as long as they can.

The song is not only relatable, but it also gives you the boost you need when you are feeling down. It's a reminder of how true it is that, as the old saying goes, hard work pays off.

'Run BTS'

This energetic song from the second album is a reflection of the band's emotions, thoughts and stories. Several of the lyrics refer to the seven members running "bulletproof", which is a reference to the name of the band, Bangtan Sonyeondan (or BTS).

Throughout the three-and-a-half-minute track, they demonstrate their support for each other and their attitude to external influences. The song's lyrics include “the reason for Bangtan's success? All of us just run hard” which stands out as one of the most striking considering how incredibly successful they've become.

'For Youth'

Dedicated to their fans, the song's intro features fan chants and looks back on all the moments the Army have shared with BTS both on and offstage. “You are my best friend for the rest of my life,” the group sing. The band thanks their fans who have made every moment memorable and have made them feel comfortable enough to be themselves.

It's a slower pace and heart-warming track. The theme of the song suggests cherishing every moment.

Support from others not only enables us to thrive, but it also has positive effects on both our mental and physical health. As it shows in the song, while they are successful because of their talent, the strength and support of Army has also help fuel their popularity around the world.

Scroll through the gallery to see BTS meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House