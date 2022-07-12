Disney to bring BTS documentary series and concert to streaming services

The Walt Disney Company announced a deal on Monday to bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to its streaming services.

The series will make its debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said.

Last month, BTS announced the band would be taking a break while members worked on solo projects.

Disney said the series would be released globally on its streaming services, including on Disney+. Its other streaming platforms include Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

The company did not say which services would carry the programme and in which markets.

The agreement with BTS's management company Hybe also allows for Disney to run a recording of a stadium concert in Los Angeles from November 2021, the group's first performance in front of fans after a two-year interruption forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the deal includes a reality show called In the Soop: Friendcation and featuring V from BTS, Itaewon Class TV star Park Seo-joon, Parasite actor Choi Woo-sik, singer and actor Park Hyung-sik and rapper Peakboy.

The show would follow the five friends "venturing on a surprise trip" and "enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities," Disney said.

The company will also introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years.

Celebrating BTS Army Day

Every year on July 9, millions of BTS fans around the world celebrate Army Day, dedicated to the group's fandom. Marking the day, the name "Army" was first coined for the band's fans.

Ahead of the ninth anniversary of Army Day, the record-breaking septet announced a special fan version of their hit song Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), to be released on Wednesday.

The song is the lead single from the group's anthology album, Proof, which was released on June 10.

— Additional reporting by The National