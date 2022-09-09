Fans queue for BTS pop-up shop in Dubai

After travelling the world, a pop-up shop dedicated to all things BTS has landed in Dubai's BurJuman mall. Featuring merchandise inspired by the record-breaking K-pop group's songs from over the years, as well as fan experiences, BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS offers fans the chance to get their hands on exclusive official goods for a limited time.

Fans queued up outside the shop on Level 1 of BurJuman on Friday. Inside, they had their pick of everything BTS, from branded T-shirts to hoodies and sweat pants, as well as figurines from TinyTan — the animated characters inspired by the band's seven members. Assistants, dressed in purple, the group's official colour, were on hand to assist them.

Only 40 people were allowed into the shop at once, and fans were not allowed to bring in food or drinks.

Brought to the UAE by Hybe, BTS's record label, BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS has been a huge success in other parts of the world, spawning long queues of fans who proudly call themselves Army. The Dubai shop is the first time the pop-up has come to the Middle East, and will remain open until December 8.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are household names around the world, thanks to their massive groundbreaking success.

On Thursday, Disney+ treated fans of the group in the Mena by uploading concert film BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA on its platform.

Held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert marked the group's return to live performances in the US late last year. The film is stage-focused, meaning up-close shots of the band singing and dancing, and includes some of their biggest hits such as Boy with Luv, Dynamite, Butter and more.

In 2020, the band had to call off what would have been their biggest international tour — incorporating 39 shows ― as Covid-19 spread around the world. Instead, they played virtual concerts, including one in October 2020 that garnered more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries and made about 50 billion South Korean won ($42.4 million) in ticket sales.

While whispers of a hiatus in June briefly caused widespread panic, as well as stocks of Hybe to plummet, the band have been busy releasing solo projects, as well as collaborations with other major stars.

They returned to the spotlight as a group in August, featuring in the song Bad Decisions by hit producer Benny Blanco, along with Snoop Dogg.