BTS returns to in-person concerts in South Korea with Permission to Dance On Stage

For the first time in more than two years, BTS performed for their fans in South Korea as part of their Permission to Dance on Stage concert.

The gig was held with Covid-19 restrictions in place which barred cheering, screaming or singing. The normally 70,000-capacity stadium was also capped to only 15,000. It was the first of three shows to take place in the South Korean capital.

BTS will perform two more Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul shows on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert will be broadcast in select movie theatres around the world, including in the UAE, while the Sunday show will stream online via Weverse.

The band will then next bring the concert tour to Las Vegas for four shows on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Set to take place in the nearly 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, all four gigs will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena in an event called Live Play in Las Vegas.

How to watch BTS’s concert in the UAE

Fans in the region can head to a Vox Cinemas location to watch a live-stream of the concert on the big screen. The band is expected to perform their greatest hits from the Seoul Olympic Stadium, with the concert being live-streamed to more than 60 countries.

Expect to hear tracks such as Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance.

Tickets are on sale now for Dh210. The live performance will be broadcast at 12.45pm UAE time and has a running time of 195 minutes.

Fan reaction to BTS performing in South Korea

Using the hashtag #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL, a number of fans shared some of their favourite moments from the show. One shared the opening intro before BTS performed their hit Black Swan:

While another shared photos of member Suga from the gig, writing: “I don’t think I’ll move on from this.”