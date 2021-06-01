Limited-edition BTS collaboration meal with McDonald's now available in the UAE

Fans of K-pop superstars BTS and McDonald’s will be thrilled to learn they can now dine on the band’s signature order in the UAE.

The fast-food chain has collaborated with the seven-piece band for the release of a limited-edition meal, which is available throughout June.

[ Click here to read our review of the limited-edition BTS Meal. ]

The BTS Meal, as it's called, includes 10 chicken nuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

The menu "tour" kicked off on May 26 in America, before going global, hitting nearly 50 other countries across the world, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

From today, UAE customers will be able to order the BTS Meal through the McDonald’s App, Drive-Thru and at all McDonald’s restaurants until Monday, June 28.

This will be the first time since the fast-food chain launched its celebrity signature orders series that a meal will be available worldwide.

BTS Meal is here are u on the way yet pic.twitter.com/DtdOJIUQbZ — McDonald's UAE (@McDonaldsUAE) June 1, 2021

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s," said BTS's label, Big Hit Entertainment. "We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

Other countries on the list include Australia, India (Mumbai and Delhi), Cyprus, Morocco, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s – even international superstars like BTS,” said Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald’s UAE. “This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders."

To celebrate the launch, the band has also released a line of branded clothing and accessories on the Weverse Shop app.

The collection is inspired by the menu items that make up the BTS Meal, and includes hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals.

Some of the items are emblazoned with the McDonald’s fries box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, and others come in BTS purple, with McDonald’s red and gold detailing.

And fans in the UAE have already been rushing to get their hands on the meal, causing the launch to trend on Twitter.

“#BTSMeal has finally arrived in UAE !Fork and knifePurple heartSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes Thank you @McDonaldsUAE @McDonald and @BTS_twt for bringing this meal to us! I hope to see you here in UAE in the future!”, wrote Twitter user Lou Anne.

#BTSMeal has finally arrived in UAE !🍴💜😍 Thank you @McDonaldsUAE @McDonalds and @BTS_twt for bringing this meal to us! I hope to see you here in UAE in the future!🙏💜😍 pic.twitter.com/TiIGo09O3s — Lou Anne⁷ (@missis_blueside) June 1, 2021

“Got my UAE #BTSMeal today. UAE armys we’re lucky to have the purple packaging,” said Elais Ollesta.

BTS is comprised of members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga. Together, they are the best-selling artists in South Korean history, and this year became the first K-pop group to ever be nominated for a Grammy.

They're no stranger to brand collaborations, having partnered with the likes of Hyundai, Fila, Skechers, Samsung, Starbucks Korea and Baskin-Robbins in the past.

Mattel, the company behind Barbie, has also released seven BTS dolls for each of the band's members, as well as a themed Uno card game.

