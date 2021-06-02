The BTS Meal has come to McDonald's in the UAE, but is it worth the hype?

BTS are on top of the world right now.

For those who are unaware, the seven-member boy band from South Korea have been growing in popularity over the last few years. They recently debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their second English-language single Butter and were also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award back in March.

In addition to topping the music charts and breaking records, they can also add having their own limited-edition McDonald's meal to the resume. The BTS Meal is now available in the UAE and will also soon launch in other GCC countries such as Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

It costs Dh24 ($6) and consists of 10 chicken nuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

It's the band's signature order, and they've even launched a merchandise line to complement (see photo gallery above).

As a BTS fan, I obviously had to give it a try, so my partner and I headed to the closest McDonald’s near us, in Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi, opting to use the drive-thru. Whether it was because our trip coincided with the meal launch, or pure coincidence, I don't know, but we found ourselves in a queue with at least seven cars ahead of us.

About 30 minutes later, we finally had our food, which comes in special purple packaging, the group's signature colour. We decided to eat at home, so, as we drove back, I decided it would be a good time to introduce my partner to Spotify’s curated BTS playlist, to really prepare for the occasion.

Was the meal worth it?

Well, if you like McDonald's chicken nuggets, there's no doubt you'll enjoy it, but the real test is the two sauces it comes with.

Overall, I found the sweet chilli variety to be better suited with the nuggets. While its overall sweetness hits you first, the spiciness eventually catches up, giving your meal an extra kick.

The Cajun sauce is a more unique offering, with its creamy hot mustard base and hints of salt and vinegar, but it can be slightly overpowering.

Both are worth trying, however, as they do elevate the meal, which, when it comes down to it, is no different to a regular McDonald's takeaway – it just has a famous name associated with it.

While it may not become your favourite go-to meal (and it's only available until Monday, June 28, anyway), it's still a nice and easy way to honour a group that is very deserving of all this hype.

