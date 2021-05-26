BTS and McDonald's to drop line of merchandise to celebrate meal launch

The McDonald's BTS Meal was launched in the US on Wednesday. While UAE customers might have to wait until June 1 to order items from the K-pop superstars' menu, they can get their hands on a new line of merchandise from Thursday.

To mark the launch of the BTS Meal, McDonald's and the seven-piece band will release a line of branded clothing and accessories on the Weverse Shop app.

The collection is inspired by the menu items that make up the BTS Meal, and includes hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals.

Some of the items are emblazoned with the McDonald's fries box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, and others come in BTS purple, with McDonald's red and gold detailing.

A purple bathrobe in the BTS x McDonald's collection. Courtesy McDonald's

To order the items, fans need to download the Weverse Shop app and create an account. The items will go on sale at 3am UAE time on Thursday.

“We know our customers and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in the UAE, and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is days away,” said Walid Fakih, general manager at McDonald’s UAE.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal and sporting their favourite pieces from the exclusive merch line.”

The BTS Menu will be available in nearly 50 countries including the UAE. Courtesy McDonald's

The BTS Meal, as it's called, will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, with medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's in South Korea.

The menu "tour" kicks off on Wednesday in America, before it goes global, hitting nearly 50 other countries across the world, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

UAE customers will be able to order the BTS Meal through the McDonald's app, Drive-Thru and at all McDonald's restaurants from Tuesday, June 1, until Monday, June 28.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's," said BTS label Big Hit Entertainment. "We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

Other countries on the list include Australia, Israel, India (Mumbai and Delhi), Cyprus, Morocco, Indonesia and the Philippines.