BTS named the top-selling music act of 2021

K-pop superstars BTS have been named Global Recording Artist of the Year for a second year in a row.

The annual top 10 list of the world’s bestselling artists is compiled by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the music recording industry worldwide.

"BTS' phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world," said the federation's chief executive Frances Moore.

"By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal, and their dynamic and passionate fan base has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years."

According to the federation, the honour is determined by an artist or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats, including streaming and vinyl, and spans their entire discography.

BTS released three new songs in 2021: Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe, a collaboration with Coldplay. The group also sing in Korean, Japanese and English.

The Grammy-nominated band are the first to win the title for two years in a row. Taylor Swift and Drake are also two-time winners of the award, but their wins were not consecutive.

Read More K-pop group BigBang will release new music for the first time in four years

Swift, Adele, Drake and Ed Sheeran rounded out the top five, while The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, fellow K-pop group Seventeen and Olivia Rodrigo made up the rest of the top 10.

Last week, it was announced that the boy band would be doing a mini residency in Las Vegas, bringing their Permission To Dance On Stage concert to the US city for four shows on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Set to take place in the nearly 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, all four gigs will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena in an event called Live Play in Las Vegas. For fans who cannot attend, the last show will also be live-streamed online.

The top 10 bestselling acts of 2021