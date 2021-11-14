Taylor Swift's style evolution in 59 photos: from 'Fearless' to 'Folklore'

She might have hits such as Blank Space in her repertoire, but one thing Taylor Swift certainly doesn't have is an empty wardrobe.

Far from Delicate, the American singer-songwriter is only 31, but has close to 16 years of red-carpet experience under her belt, following the release of her first album in 2006.

The Bad Blood star, who released her latest albums Folklore and Evermore last year, has racked up 10 Grammys, an Emmy and seven Guinness World Records, among other accolades.

While she has been singing about cardigans in recent hits, her sense of style is far from safe. The singer is Fearless on the red carpet, sometimes turning to edgy separates, minimal tailoring and loud prints on occasion.

Swift has also found herself on many a best-dressed list, thanks to her penchant for ethereal evening gowns by the likes of Elie Saab and J Mendel.

Here, we offer a red-carpet retrospective to see how the star's style has evolved throughout her varied career.

