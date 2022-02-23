BTS to perform four-show residency in Las Vegas with Permission To Dance On Stage tour

The pandemic may have halted their world tour plans but BTS have just announced that they are bringing their Permission To Dance On Stage concert to Las Vegas for four shows on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Set to take place in the nearly 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, all four gigs will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena in an event called “Live Play in Las Vegas”. Perhaps even more exciting for fans who cannot attend, the last show will be live-streamed online.

In addition to the news, the group’s agency Bighit Music also released a promotional TV spot and poster for the coming gigs. The video features footage from the K-pop band’s previous Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in the US from last year, with the song Permission to Dance playing in the background.

Last week, it was announced that BTS would perform in front of a live crowd in Seoul for the first time in nearly two and a half years. The group will perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on Thursday, March 10, Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.

This isn't the first time the boy band has performed in the US, however. Last year, BTS completed a mini-residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — their first concert since the pandemic began. Tickets for the four dates sold out immediately.

In August 2021, the band cancelled what was meant to be their biggest international tour involving nearly 40 concerts around the world because of the spread of Covid-19.

BTS played virtual concerts instead, including one in October 2020 that garnered more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries and about 50 billion won ($42.4 million) in ticket sales. They also continued to put out new music with tracks Butter, Permission to Dance, and a Coldplay collaboration single called My Universe, with all being released in 2021.