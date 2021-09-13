BTS and Coldplay to team up for new single 'My Universe'

The BTS collaboration rumour mill has been in overdrive over the past few months, first with whispers of an Ed Sheeran team-up, which turned out to be very much true, and now another rumour has been confirmed: the K-pop seven-piece is teaming up with Coldplay.

The two bands will release a single, My Universe, which was confirmed on social media on Monday, alongside a teaser of the song’s artwork.

The song was first mentioned on Alien Radio FM, an account set up by Coldplay to promote their new album. While they did not reveal it was a collaboration with BTS, the corresponding artwork matches the purple symbols featured on the single’s cover.

The track is set for release on Friday, September 24.

A CD single version available for pre-order in South Korea via Weverse sold out in only 10 minutes.

The news has excited fans, who have been waiting for the release since stories of the collaboration first started to spread in June.

Both bands have, in the past, shared their adoration for one another, with BTS recently performing an unplugged version of Coldplay’s Fix You for YouTube.

In an interview with Pop Crush this year, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin said: “When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them.

All seven guys, I think they're just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things. I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean, they don't always have to sing in English. I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn't ever say no."

Last month, BTS announced the cancellation of their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour.

The tour was originally postponed because of the pandemic but after more delays and rising cases owing to the Delta variant, the group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced the cancellation.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” said the agency.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul tour.”

The 39-date tour was originally planned to begin in Seoul in April 2020 and continue until September, with stops in Asia, Europe and North America.

