BTS 2020 Map of the Soul world tour cancelled

It was one of the most anticipated musical events but nearly a year after it was supposed to have ended, K-pop boy band BTS have officially announced the cancellation of their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour.

The tour was originally postponed because of the pandemic but after more delays and rising cases owing to the Delta variant, the group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced the cancellation.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” said the agency.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul tour.”

The 39-date tour was originally planned to begin in Seoul in April 2020 and continue until September, with stops in Asia, Europe and North America. There were no dates announced for the Middle East.

However, Covid cases are on the rise again in South Korea. BTS live in Seoul where social distancing rules are at a Level 4, the highest possible level, which limits gatherings of more than two people after 6pm.

Although the group has not been able to leave the country, they’ve still found ways to stay connected to their fans through online interactions. In addition to web series In the Soop and Run BTS!, they’ve still been able to perform for award shows from the South Korean capital and have also hosted live events online.

The first was a concert called Bang Bang Con: the Live in June 2020, followed by another live-streamed concert called Map of the Soul ON:E in October. Then in June 2021, to celebrate their eighth anniversary, the group hosted BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, a two-day event that featured performances and live interactions.

Presumably, BTS will continue to fill the void left by the cancelled tour in other ways. Big Hit said: “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

