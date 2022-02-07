K-pop group BigBang will release new music for the first time in four years

BigBang, a K-pop group who have been around for more than 15 years, have announced that they will make their comeback in the spring with the release of a new song, the title of which has yet to be announced. It will be the first time the group have released new music in four years.

The band's last song, Flower Road, which came out in March 2018, featured the lyrics "this isn't the last time for us" as the group were getting ready for mandatory military service.

However, trouble broke out with member Seungri's involvement in sex bribery crimes that became known as the Burning Sun nightclub scandal in 2019. The case rocked the K-pop industry as it involved several celebrities and police officials. It also led to Seungri's departure from the group and retirement from the entertainment industry altogether.

However despite the controversy, BigBang remained together as a four-piece.

After their long mandatory military service hiatus, the band now have time to start promoting and working on new projects.

In 2020, it was announced that they would make their comeback by performing at Coachella that year, but that was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since their debut in 2006, BigBang have consistently produced hits, not only as a group but also as solo artists. These include Bang Bang Bang, Last Farewell and Lies.

BigBang are YG Entertainment's most successful artists and were responsible for more than half of the agency's albums sold in South Korea from 2014 to 2018, before they had to put things on hold for military service.

The group have won numerous awards over the years, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Song of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.