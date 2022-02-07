K-pop group BigBang will release new music for the first time in four years

The group are now returning as a four-piece, after the cancellation of their Coachella comeback in 2020

BigBang are set to release new music in the spring. Photo: YG Entertainment
Thoraya Abdullahi
Feb 7, 2022

BigBang, a K-pop group who have been around for more than 15 years, have announced that they will make their comeback in the spring with the release of a new song, the title of which has yet to be announced. It will be the first time the group have released new music in four years.

The band's last song, Flower Road, which came out in March 2018, featured the lyrics "this isn't the last time for us" as the group were getting ready for mandatory military service.

However, trouble broke out with member Seungri's involvement in sex bribery crimes that became known as the Burning Sun nightclub scandal in 2019. The case rocked the K-pop industry as it involved several celebrities and police officials. It also led to Seungri's departure from the group and retirement from the entertainment industry altogether.

However despite the controversy, BigBang remained together as a four-piece.

Read More
The best K-pop songs of 2021: from 'LaLisa' to 'Butter'

After their long mandatory military service hiatus, the band now have time to start promoting and working on new projects.

In 2020, it was announced that they would make their comeback by performing at Coachella that year, but that was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since their debut in 2006, BigBang have consistently produced hits, not only as a group but also as solo artists. These include Bang Bang Bang, Last Farewell and Lies.

BigBang are YG Entertainment's most successful artists and were responsible for more than half of the agency's albums sold in South Korea from 2014 to 2018, before they had to put things on hold for military service.

The group have won numerous awards over the years, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Song of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Updated: February 7th 2022, 8:24 AM
K-popSouth KoreaMusic
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article K-pop group BigBang will release new music for the first time in four years
An image that illustrates this article Five workshops to attend at Sharjah's Xposure Photography FestivalStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020's Firdaus Orchestra featuring Anoushka Shankar – in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Lata Mangeshkar death: 'Nightingale of India' laid to rest with funeral processionStory gallery icon