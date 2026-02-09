Building collapse in Lebanon's Tripoli kills at least nine people

At least nine people have been killed and several others injured after two adjoining residential buildings collapsed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday, officials said.

Civil Defence director general Imad Khreish told state media that the death toll had risen to nine, adding that six people were rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital.

The buildings comprised two blocks, each with six apartments, and were home to 22 residents, Mr Khreish said. State-run National News Agency reported that the collapse occurred in Tripoli’s Bab Al Tabbaneh neighbourhood.

Bab Al Tabbaneh is the poorest area of an already impoverished city. Tripoli, in the country's north, is said to be the poorest city in Lebanon, with many residents believed to be living in unsafe housing.

Lebanon has been mired in years of economic, political and social crises. The recent war between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel has also compounded the country's issues.

Rescue teams search for survivors after a building collapsed in Tripoli, Lebanon. Reuters

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed his condolences and said the government was ready to provide housing allowances to the residents and would provide funds to strengthen old buildings. He said the “humanitarian disaster” was the “results of years of accumulated neglect”.

“Thousands of our people in Tripoli are threatened due to years of neglect,” Mayor Abdel Hamid Karimeh said. “The situation is beyond the capabilities of the Tripoli municipality.”

Last month, Bassam Nabulsi, the head of the higher relief authority, said 105 buildings in Tripoli required warning notices for residents to evacuate.

Many buildings in the country were built illegally or without the necessary permits, while some owners have added new floors to existing blocks.