BTS tease Middle East concerts as they announce biggest world tour yet

They're back. Global superstars BTS are set to embark on their largest world tour to date.

The K-pop group revealed plans for the tour on Tuesday night via their fan platform WeVerse, sharing a poster listing 79 shows across 34 regions. The tour will begin in April and run through to March 2027, set to perform in North America, Europe, Oceania, East Asia and South-east Asia.

The band will also visit Latin America for the first time, with concerts planned in countries including Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

For fans in the UAE, the initial announcement may have been disappointing, as no local dates were included. However, there is still hope. Towards the bottom of the poster, it noted that “more dates in Japan and the Middle East are set to be announced for next year”.

BTS previously performed in Abu Dhabi as part of KCon in 2016, while still in the early stages of their career, and later played a sold-out show in Riyadh in 2019 during their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

The band have not announced dates for the Middle East yet. Photo: BigHit Music

The coming run has been described as the “biggest global K-pop tour of all time” by concert promoter Live Nation. The shows will feature a 360°, in-the-round stage design, a first for K-pop stadium tours, which Live Nation says will allow for increased capacity at each venue.

The band’s last full-group appearance was the Yet to Come concert in Busan on October 15, 2022, before members enlisted for mandatory military service. Jin and J-hope completed their service in 2023, while RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jung Kook were discharged in 2025.

This marks BTS’s first large-scale world tour in seven years. Their last stadium tour, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, concluded in October 2019, while the Map of the Soul tour was cancelled in 2020 following the onset of the global pandemic.

What to know about the new BTS album

Ahead of the tour announcement, billboards around the world displayed the band’s logo, teasing a coming album scheduled for release on March 20.

It's their first full-group release in nearly four years following the completion of their mandatory military service.

Referred to as The 5th Album, the project will feature 14 new tracks. According to BigHit Music, the songs are described as being “most true to BTS”, drawing on the members’ personal thoughts and emotional experiences during their time away from group activities.

All seven members were closely involved in the creative process, which took place primarily in the second half of 2025. The group reportedly spent time working together at a song camp in Los Angeles, allowing them to collaborate in person as they prepared for their long-awaited return.

Pre-orders for the album will begin on January 16 at 11am KST, which corresponds to January 15 at 9pm ET and 6am UAE time. The album will be released globally at 1pm KST on March 20, which is midnight ET and 8am UAE time.