Muse cancels Abu Dhabi concert due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Muse have cancelled their coming Abu Dhabi gig, which was scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena on February 4, concert promoter Live Nation has confirmed.

In a statement shared by the promoter, the UK rock band said the decision was made due to circumstances beyond their control. “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shows in India, South Africa and UAE,” the band said. “This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly. We’re truly sorry to everyone who purchased tickets and appreciate your understanding.”

Live Nation confirmed that all ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, with no further action required from fans.

The Abu Dhabi show was set to be part of Muse’s wider international touring schedule, following a busy period of live performances for the group. The trio last performed in the UAE capital in December 2024 as part of the Abu Dhabi Formula One after-race concert series, delivering a high-energy set at Etihad Park.

Reviewing that performance, The National noted that the group, “now well into their third decade, continue to capture attention with high-concept albums and grandiose concerts brimming with pomp and spectacle". The show featured a mix of fan favourites and material from their more recent releases, alongside the band’s trademark large-scale production and visual effects.

That appearance marked Muse’s second time performing as part of the Formula One concert series. They previously made their regional debut on Yas Island in 2013, cementing a long-standing connection with Abu Dhabi audiences.

No information has yet been shared on whether the cancelled Abu Dhabi date will be rescheduled at a later time.