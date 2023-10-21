WWE Crown Jewel returns to Riyadh – start time, matches and how to watch in the UAE

The WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

The wrestling event is the 10th to be held in the kingdom after a 10-year partnership signed between the American wrestling promotion and the country’s Ministry of Sport in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coming pay-per-view event.

When and where is Crown Jewel being held?

It will be held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh on November 4.

What time will the event begin?

The show starts at 7pm in Saudi Arabia (8pm GST).

How to watch from the UAE?

WWE fans in the UAE, as well as in the Mena region, can watch Crown Jewel on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid.

Which matches have been announced?

More matches are expected to be announced closer to the date, but here's the current card.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre, singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark vs Raquel Rodriguez, fatal five-way match for the World’s World Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs LA Knight, singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs Logan Paul, singles match for the WWE United States Championship