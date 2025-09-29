Who is Bad Bunny? Puerto Rican rapper set to headline 2026 Super Bowl half-time show

Latin American superstar Bad Bunny, 31, will headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show, which is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Grammy winner said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

He's fresh off a historic residency in Puerto Rico this month that drew more than 500,000 fans, and is the top nominee at this year's Latin Grammy Awards. He has become one of the world’s most streamed artists with albums such as Un Verano Sin Ti, an all-Spanish-language LP, and Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, released earlier this year.

Although he's become a well-known name, here is what else to know about him.

Where is Bad Bunny from?

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was born in Puerto Rico in 1994.

In May 2020, he told Rolling Stone of his childhood years: “I wasn't the kid who got involved in the streets. I liked to be at home with my family,” he said.

He also explained his pseudonym was “inspired by a childhood photo of him at Easter, grimacing in a plush bunny suit”.

Does Bad Bunny sing in English or Spanish?

Bad Bunny raps and sings primarily in Spanish, with only occasional use of English words or phrases in select collaborations or songs. The overwhelming majority of his own discography is in Spanish, and he is known for embracing and highlighting Latin American culture and language in his music.

Whom has Bad Bunny collaborated with?

The list of artists that the Puerto Rican rapper has worked with reads like the who's who of the Billboard Chart.

As well as Drake, Cardi B, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Jhay Cortez and Tainy, he has also teamed up with Daddy Yankee, 21 Savage, Rosalia, Sech, Farruko, Rvssian, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

In 2018, Drake and Bad Bunny released Mia, in which the Canadian performer rapped in Spanish.

Over the years, he's collaborated with a diverse group of artists, especially from the Latin music scene.

Some notable collaborators include Feid, Arcangel, Young Miko and De La Ghetto, featured on his 2023 album Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana. He has also worked with Puerto Rican newcomers such as Dei V and Omar Courtz, who joined him for performances during his 2025 Puerto Rico residency.

Bad Bunny is known for his fashion sense

Sunglasses are a Bad Bunny style signature, and he has been spotted sporting unconventional and statement frames, as well as coloured lenses.

Since 2021, Bad Bunny has had a partnership with adidas that has evolved into a multifaceted collaboration blending high-performance sportswear, street style and cultural storytelling. In 2025, he collaborated with the sports brand, launching exclusive footwear connected to his Puerto Rican residency shoes.

Bad Bunny is an outspoken activist

The singer champions a number of causes and has been outspoken about the lack of humanitarian aid following Hurricane Maria in 2017, a catastrophe that devastated his home island.

He also established the Good Bunny Foundation, which distributes toys to impoverished children living in Puerto Rico.

In June 2020, the Good Bunny Foundation suggested and paid for the Black Lives Matter slogan to be painted on Ashford Avenue in Condado, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

