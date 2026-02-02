Grammys 2026 winners in main categories, from Bad Bunny to Kendrick Lamar

The 68th Grammy Awards delivered a night of firsts for some of the biggest artists of the past year.
Record-breaking Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language winner of Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. Last year, the award went to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter.
Bad Bunny, who was nominated for six Grammys, also picked up the Best Musica Urbana Album earlier in the evening and used occasion to criticise the US government's immigration policy.
"Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ‘ICE out,'” he said to a huge cheer, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency whose agents killed two American citizens last month.
"We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."
Other big winners of the night included rapper Kendrick Lamar, who won Record of the Year for luther, a collaboration with SZA. British singer Olivia Dean won Best New Artist. Her song, Man I Need, was one of the biggest singles of last year. Another British singer, Lola Young, also won her first Grammy, Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy, beating out stars including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga.
Here are all the winners in the main categories at the 2026 Grammys.
Record of the Year
Winner: luther – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
DtMF – Bad Bunny
Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety – Doechii
Wildflower – Billie Eilish
Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
The Subway – Chappell Roan
APT. – Rose and Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
Winner: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos – Bad Bunny
SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
MUTT – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
Winner: Wildflower – Billie Eilish
Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
Anxiety – Doechii
APT. – Rose and Bruno Mars
DtMF – Bad Bunny
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] – Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
Best New Artist
Winner: Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: Messy – Lola Young
Daisies – Justin Bieber
Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
Disease – Lady Gaga
The Subway – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Golden [from KPop Demon Hunters] – Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Gabriela – Katsye
APT. – Rose and Bruno Mars
30 For 30 – SZA, featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Mayhem – Lady Gaga
SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Part 2 – Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Winner: End Of Summer – Tame Impala
No Cap – Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap – Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax
Space Invader – Katranada
Voltage – Skrillex
Best Dance Pop Recording
Winner: Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez and benny blanco
Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching [from F1: The Movie] – Tate McRae
Illegal – PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Winner: Eusexua – FKA twigs
Ten Days – Fred again..
Fancy That – PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale – Rufus du Solf
U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not – Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
Winner: Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning – Yungblud
U Should Not Be Doing That – Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine – Linkin Park
Never Enough – Turnstile
Mirtazapine – Hayley Williams
Best Metal Performance
Winner: Birds – Turnstile
Night Terror – Dream Theater
Lachryma – Ghost
Emergence – Sleep Token
Soft Spine – Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
Winner: As Alive As You Need Me To Be – Nine Inch Nails
Caramel – Sleep Token
Glum – Hayley Williams
Never Enough – Turnstile
Zombie – Yungblud
Best Rock Album
Winner: Never Enough – Turnstile
private music – Deftones
I quit – Haim
From Zero – Linkin Park
Idols – Yungblud
Best Alternative Music Performance
Winner: Alone – The Cure
Everything Is Peaceful Love – Bon Iver
Seein Stars – Turnstile
mangetout – Wet Leg
Parachute – Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
Winner: Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure
Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Don't Tap the Glass – Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
Winner: Folded – Kehlani
Yukon – Justin Bieber
It Depends – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
Mutt – Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk – Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman – Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Winner: Vibes Don't Lie – Leon Thomas
Here We Are – Durand Bernarr
Uptown – Lalah Hathaway
Love You Too – Ledisi
Crybaby – SZA
Best R&B Song
Winner: Folded – Kehlani
Heart Of A Woman – Summer Walker
It Depends – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
Overqualified – Durand Bernarr
Yes It is – Leon Thomas
Best R&B Album
Winner: Mutt – Leon Thomas
Belover – Giveon
Why Not More – Coco Jones
The Crown – Ledisi
Escape Room – Teyana Taylor
Best Rap Performance
Winner: Chains & Whips – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams
Outside – Cardi B
Anxiety – Doechii
tv off – Kendrick Lamar, featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I – Tyler, The Creator, featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Winner: luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Proud Of Me – Fridayy, featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly – Jid, featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6
LackWeMaj – Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon, featuring Rapsody
Somebody Loves Me – PartyNextDoor and Drake
Best Rap Song
Winner: tv off – Kendrick Lamar, featuring Lefty Gunplay
Anxiety – Doechii
The Birds Don’t Sing – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice, featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire
Sticky – Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne
TGIF – GloRilla
Best Rap Album
Winner: GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – Jid
Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator