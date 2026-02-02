Grammys 2026 winners in main categories, from Bad Bunny to Kendrick Lamar

The 68th Grammy Awards delivered a night of firsts for some of the biggest artists of the past year.

Record-breaking Puerto Rican rapper ​Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language winner of Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas ​Fotos. Last year, the award went to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter.

Bad Bunny, who was nominated for six Grammys, also picked up the Best Musica Urbana Album earlier in the evening and used occasion to criticise the US government's immigration policy.

"Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ‘ICE out,'” he said to a huge cheer, referring to the Immigration and Customs ‌Enforcement agency whose agents killed two American citizens last month.

"We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

Other big winners of the night included rapper Kendrick Lamar, who won Record of the Year for luther, a collaboration with SZA. British singer Olivia Dean won Best New Artist. Her song, Man I Need, was one of the biggest singles of last year. Another British singer, Lola Young, also won her first Grammy, Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy, beating out stars including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga.

Here are all the winners in the main categories at the 2026 Grammys.

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA accept the award for Record of the Year for luther. AFP

Winner: luther – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

DtMF – Bad Bunny

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety – Doechii

Wildflower – Billie Eilish

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

The Subway – Chappell Roan

APT. – Rose and Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Winner: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos – Bad Bunny

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

MUTT – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish, right, and Finneas celebrate their Song Of the Year award for Wildflower. AFP

Winner: Wildflower – Billie Eilish

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

Anxiety – Doechii

APT. – Rose and Bruno Mars

DtMF – Bad Bunny

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] – Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Best New Artist

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean with her Best New Artist Grammy. EPA

Winner: Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: Messy – Lola Young

Daisies – Justin Bieber

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Disease – Lady Gaga

The Subway – Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Golden [from KPop Demon Hunters] – Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Gabriela – Katsye

APT. – Rose and Bruno Mars

30 For 30 – SZA, featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Lady Gaga accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Mayhem. AFP

Winner: Mayhem – Lady Gaga

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Part 2 – Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Winner: End Of Summer – Tame Impala

No Cap – Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap – Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax

Space Invader – Katranada

Voltage – Skrillex

Best Dance Pop Recording

Winner: Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez and benny blanco

Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching [from F1: The Movie] – Tate McRae

Illegal – PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

British singer-songwriter Fka Twigs poses with the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Eusexua. EPA

Winner: Eusexua – FKA twigs

Ten Days – Fred again..

Fancy That – PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale – Rufus du Solf

U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not – Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

Winner: Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning – Yungblud

U Should Not Be Doing That – Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine – Linkin Park

Never Enough – Turnstile

Mirtazapine – Hayley Williams

Best Metal Performance

Winner: Birds – Turnstile

Night Terror – Dream Theater

Lachryma – Ghost

Emergence – Sleep Token

Soft Spine – Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Winner: As Alive As You Need Me To Be – Nine Inch Nails

Caramel – Sleep Token

Glum – Hayley Williams

Never Enough – Turnstile

Zombie – Yungblud

Best Rock Album

Winner: Never Enough – Turnstile

private music – Deftones

I quit – Haim

From Zero – Linkin Park

Idols – Yungblud

Best Alternative Music Performance

Winner: Alone – The Cure

Everything Is Peaceful Love – Bon Iver

Seein Stars – Turnstile

mangetout – Wet Leg

Parachute – Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

Winner: Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Don't Tap the Glass – Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

Kehlani poses with the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance awards. Reuters

Winner: Folded – Kehlani

Yukon – Justin Bieber

It Depends – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller

Mutt – Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk – Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman – Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Winner: Vibes Don't Lie – Leon Thomas

Here We Are – Durand Bernarr

Uptown – Lalah Hathaway

Love You Too – Ledisi

Crybaby – SZA

Best R&B Song

Winner: Folded – Kehlani

Heart Of A Woman – Summer Walker

It Depends – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller

Overqualified – Durand Bernarr

Yes It is – Leon Thomas

Best R&B Album

Winner: Mutt – Leon Thomas

Belover – Giveon

Why Not More – Coco Jones

The Crown – Ledisi

Escape Room – Teyana Taylor

Best Rap Performance

Winner: Chains & Whips – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams

Outside – Cardi B

Anxiety – Doechii

tv off – Kendrick Lamar, featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I – Tyler, The Creator, featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Winner: luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Proud Of Me – Fridayy, featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly – Jid, featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6

LackWeMaj – Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon, featuring Rapsody

Somebody Loves Me – PartyNextDoor and Drake

Best Rap Song

Winner: tv off – Kendrick Lamar, featuring Lefty Gunplay

Anxiety – Doechii

The Birds Don’t Sing – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice, featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire

Sticky – Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne

TGIF – GloRilla

Best Rap Album

Winner: GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – Jid

Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator