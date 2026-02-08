Who is Bad Bunny? Puerto Rican singer set to headline 2026 Super Bowl half-time show

Latin American superstar Bad Bunny, 31, will headline this year's Super Bowl half-time show, which is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

The Puerto Rican singer made history last week at the Grammys for being the first artist to win Album of the Year for a record sung entirely in Spanish.

On Sunday, he will be at the centre of one of the most-watched broadcasts in the world.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Grammy winner said when he was announced as performer last year. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture and our history."

The Latin American musician blew up internationally last year with the release of his sixth studio album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. The 17-track record fuses a number of genres, including reggaeton, pop, salsa and house, along with traditional Puerto Rican music such as plena, in what can be described as a "love letter to the Island".

He's also fresh off an economy-boosting 30-day residency in Puerto Rico.

Although he's become a well-known name, here is what else to know about him.

Where is Bad Bunny from?

A Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show poster featuring Bad Bunny. EPA

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was born in Puerto Rico in 1994.

In May 2020, he told Rolling Stone of his childhood years: “I wasn't the kid who got involved in the streets. I liked to be at home with my family,” he said.

He also explained his pseudonym was “inspired by a childhood photo of him at Easter, grimacing in a plush bunny suit”.

Does Bad Bunny sing in English or Spanish?

Bad Bunny raps and sings primarily in Spanish, with only occasional use of English words or phrases in select collaborations or songs. The majority of his discography is in Spanish, and he is known for embracing and highlighting Latin American culture and language in his music.

Whom has Bad Bunny collaborated with?

The list of artists that the Puerto Rican rapper has worked with reads like the who's who of the Billboard Chart.

As well as Drake, Cardi B, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Jhay Cortez and Tainy, he has also worked with with Daddy Yankee, 21 Savage, Rosalia, Sech, Farruko, Rvssian, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

▶

In 2018, Drake and Bad Bunny released Mia, in which the Canadian performer rapped in Spanish.

Over the years, he's collaborated with a diverse group of artists, especially from the Latin music scene.

Some notable collaborators include Feid, Arcangel, Young Miko and De La Ghetto, featured on his 2023 album Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana. He has also worked with Puerto Rican newcomers such as Dei V and Omar Courtz, who joined him for performances during his 2025 Puerto Rico residency.

Bad Bunny is known for his fashion choices

Sunglasses are a Bad Bunny style signature, and he has been spotted sporting unconventional and statement frames, as well as coloured lenses.

Since 2021, Bad Bunny has had a partnership with adidas that has evolved into a multifaceted collaboration blending high-performance sportswear, street style and cultural storytelling. Last year, he collaborated with the sports brand, launching exclusive footwear connected to his Puerto Rican residency shoes.

Bad Bunny is an outspoken activist

Bad Bunny won the award for Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Reuters

The singer champions a number of causes and has been outspoken about the lack of humanitarian aid following Hurricane Maria in 2017, a catastrophe that devastated his home island.

He also established the Good Bunny Foundation, which distributes toys to impoverished children living in Puerto Rico.

In June 2020, the Good Bunny Foundation suggested and paid for the Black Lives Matter slogan to be painted on Ashford Avenue in Condado, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Accepting his Grammy award last week, he criticised US Immigration and Customs ‌Enforcement agency, or ICE, for the way they treat immigrants.

"Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ‘ICE out',” he said to a huge cheer. "We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

Bad Bunny has also refused to schedule performances in any mainland US to protect fans from possible encounters with US immigration officers.

What to expect at the Super Bowl

Sunday's show is expected to be a "huge party" infused with Puerto Rican culture and full of dancing.

The singer recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden: "I just want people to have fun. It's gonna be a huge party. I want to bring that to the stage, a lot of my culture.

"People only have to worry about dancing. I know I told people they had a month to learn Spanish, but they don't even need to do that! It's better that they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that comes from the heart."