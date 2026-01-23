Timeframe: When BTS performed in Abu Dhabi in 2016 before finding global fame

Before becoming one of the biggest K-pop acts in the world, BTS started their careers just like other aspiring stars.

Following a hiatus for mandatory military service, the band has announced their first large-scale world tour in seven years, with “more cities to be announced” in 2027, including potential dates in the Middle East.

One of their earliest appearances in the region came in 2016, when BTS performed in the UAE capital as part of KCon Abu Dhabi at du Arena (now known as Etihad Park) on Yas Island.

Donning black trousers, white shirts and white jackets, the seven-member band performed a five-song set list with tracks Run, Boyz with Fun, Butterfly, I Need U and Dope.

On the red carpet and during the performance, the group expressed surprise and gratitude over their popularity in the region, noting they hadn't realised how large their Middle East fan base was at the time. The band had its official debut just three years earlier, in 2013.

At the event, they shared the stage with other prominent K-pop acts including Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Kyuhyun (Super Junior), Monsta X, Ailee, Spica and Double S 301.

The group members also explored local attractions and stayed on Yas Island, and returned to the UAE later that year to film their summer package video.

The BTS Summer Package in Dubai 2016 video is a 55-minute behind-the-scenes DVD that documents the group’s time in the UAE during a vacation and photo shoot. The footage captures the members taking part in a range of activities, from an off-road desert safari where they rode through the dunes in 4x4 vehicles, to cultural experiences during a traditional dinner.

There's also a moment in which singer V joins professional dancers for a belly dance performance, as the other members cheer him on. The video also shows BTS exploring some of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks, including watching the Dubai Fountain show at the base of Burj Khalifa.

Alongside sightseeing, the package highlighted the group’s chemistry through a series of games, missions and a secret gift exchange between the members. Interspersed throughout are personal, behind-the-scenes interviews that offer insight into the group’s dynamic and their reflections during the trip.

The KCon appearance remains the only time BTS have performed in the UAE. In 2019, as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, they made a stop in Riyadh for a sold-out gig, marking the second time the group has been to the Gulf.