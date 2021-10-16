Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun in Dubai: 'It's been a long time since we met our fans'

Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun were in Dubai on Friday to perform at Feel Korea, a weekend festival in filled with Korean experiences, where their hit song House Party made its debut at The Pointe's The Palm Fountain show.

“It has been a long time since we met our fans because of the pandemic,” Eunhyuk tells The National.

The two members toured the Palm Jumeirah ahead of the show, including stops at The View at The Palm and the St Regis Dubai, The Palm. However, having previously performed at SMTown in 2018, the pair are no strangers to the UAE.

Eunhyuk and Kyuhyn, members of the K-pop boy band Super Junior, performed at The Pointe in Dubai

“We had the opportunity to visit here two or three times and we would like to visit here as much as possible,” Eunhyuk says.

The pair, who are part of the nine-piece K-pop group, performed hits including You & I, Still You and A Million Pieces to an excitable crowd, before seeing their hit song House Party premiere as part of the world’s largest fountain show.

“Because we are celebrating the premiere of our song as part of the world’s largest fountain show, we are so excited to be here to meet our Arab fans. It is an honour,” Eunhyuk says.

Fans wait for Eunhyuk and Kyuhyn to take to the stage at The Pointe.

The group were unable to tour after the release of their latest album The Renaissance, because of to the pandemic.

“Because there is always a tour that comes after the album, it was very sad to us that we didn’t have a chance to do that,” Kyuhyun says.

“Whenever the pandemic kind of slows down and we do have the opportunity to tour, you can probably expect another Super Junior album.

“Korean culture is booming right now all over the world,” Eunhyuk says. “The popularity makes us happy and through this, Super Junior can become more known and loved as well."

Eunhyuk (L) and Kyuhyn, members of K-pop boy band Super Junior, performed in Dubai at the weekend.

The Pointe's Korea Village

Korea Village, in collaboration with the Choego Community Korean club in Dubai, Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (Kofice) and Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE, was brought to The Pointe for the first time at the weekend, featuring everything from Korean brands, authentic food and performances.

Moon Byung-jun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, opened the event by welcoming the fans in both Arabic and English. “We have a lot of cultural experiences such as the food, traditional clothing and cosmetics here,” he said. “I truly thank everyone for attending."

The live performances began with DJ Sara, who got the audience in the mood, before three dancers from the dance group Superstars performed a routine to a song by K-pop girl band Blackpink.

The festival also played on the popular Korean Netflix show Squid Game, with characters dressed in the show's outfits welcoming guests.