Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury involved in serious crash in Beirut

Well wishes have flooded social media after Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury was involved in a car crash on Friday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene of the crash, which happened on the Jbeil highway in the capital of Beirut, show the El Bint El Awiye singer’s black 4x4 severely damaged, with the windscreen cracked, the front smashed in, and tyres missing.

Wael kfoury got in a horrific car accident in Jbeil!🙏🙏🙏 allah yeshfii!💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/qTJIu0vAep — 💜هند💜HIND💜🇸🇦💜 (@FhRose8violets3) October 15, 2021

Kfoury was transferred to a nearby emergency department for tests and x-rays, however, a medical source told Sky News Arabia that the star did not suffer significant injuries. He is said to be receiving treatment for cuts and bruises.

It is not clear if anyone else was involved in the crash.

Fans of Kfoury, 47, were quick to send well wishes on social media when news of the accident spread.

“My heart and prayers are with you,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan said: “A horrible night, not only for you.. for all of us. Thank God your soul is fine.”

سلامة قلبك وائل، ما تشوف شر🙏🙏@waelkfoury — Elissa (@elissakh) October 15, 2021

Fellow Lebanese singer Elissa also shared her well wishes for Kfoury in a tweet. “The safety of your heart, Wael, you do not see evil,” she wrote.

Often nicknamed the King of Romance thanks to his extensive catalogue of love songs, Kfoury’s career spans more than 25 years. He is one of Lebanon’s most famous singers.

Read more Arab stars shine on El Gouna Film Festival red carpet

He is set to perform in Dubai on Friday, November 19 as part of an event with the Spotlight Live streaming app.