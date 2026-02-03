The best uniforms to look out for at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Big-name fashion brands are gearing up for the Winter Olympics in Italy, which start on February 6. Designers from around the world are throwing their weight behind it by dressing teams, opening boutiques and stirring patriotic spirits.

Inspired by the fashion precedent set by the Paris summer Olympics in 2024, Italy is aiming to showcase its home-grown style. Luxury brands Loro Piana and Prada have opened boutiques in Cortina d'Ampezzo's main shopping street, Corso Italia, for the games, while Louis Vuitton, Dior and Swatch have revamped their existing boutiques. Franz Kraler, the luxury multi-brand store with branches dotted throughout the Dolomites, has undertaken major upgrades ready for the expected crowds.

Just as the Paris Olympics were instrumental in bringing brands to a new audience, so the winter games are being viewed as an opportunity to show off their cold weather wear. Cortina d'Ampezzo is already known as a playground of the rich, so there is wide expectation that crowds will wander from the competition slopes into the stores, to snap up limited-edition national team souvenirs.

With many nations making their uniforms, or very close copies, available to buy, shoppers will need to get their ice-skates on to snap up a Team Italia ski jacket or Team Mongolia fur-lined hat.

EA7 Emporio Armani for Team Italia

EA7 Emporio Armani's kit for the Italian Olympic squad. Photo: EA7 Emporio Armani

The host nation has once again turned to Giorgio Armani to dress its athletes. Under EA7 Emporio Armani, the designer has created Italy’s national kits since 2012. This latest iteration is among the final projects Armani worked on before his death in September 2025.

The kit is snow-white, skimming the body with Armani’s signature restraint, punctuated by subtle details such as the Italian tricolour at the collar of a zipped jacket. In a patriotic flourish, jackets and polo shirts are lined with the lyrics of Il Canto degli Italiani, the national anthem. The range extends from puffer jackets and running shoes to backpacks, hats, gloves and waterproof, anti-slip mountain boots. Armani’s ties to sport run deep, underscored by ambassador Sofia Goggia, a two-time Olympic medallist.

Ralph Lauren for Team USA

Ralph Lauren has been keeping things preppy for Team USA since 2008. Photo: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has been dressing the US Olympic team since 2008, and once again leans into a polished vision of Americana in red, white and blue. This year’s kit features cosy intarsia knits emblazoned with the American flag and Olympic rings, paired with matching wool hats and mittens. Cream duffel coats with wooden toggles sit neatly with tailored cream trousers. Closing-ceremony looks are sportier: puffer jackets striped in red, white and blue, worn with utility trousers, chunky socks and sturdy leather boots.

Goyol Cashmere for Team Mongolia

The Mongolian uniform is inspired by ancient warriors. Photo: Goyol Cashmere

After claiming the most beautiful uniforms of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Mongolia’s cold-weather looks for the Winter Games were keenly anticipated. Making its Olympic debut, Goyol Cashmere draws on the country’s traditional garment, the deel, staying true to the cashmere that has kept Mongolian nomads warm for centuries.

Inspired by the attire of the Great Mongol Empire, the opening-ceremony look features a topcoat with a raised collar, a side fastening for added insulation, and splits for ease of movement. It’s finished with a tall, fur-trimmed hat – in a striking nod to the silhouettes of ancient warriors.

Ben Sherman for Team GB

British ice skater Lilah Fear wears the Ben Sherman knitted jumper for Team GB. Lilah Fear/Instagram

Ben Sherman returns to dress Team GB, this time teaming up with five-time Olympic diving medallist – and keen knitter – Tom Daley to create hats and scarves for the flagbearers.

The wider team wears classic Ben Sherman signatures: a dogtooth coat with chequered lining, a zip-through cardigan patterned with the Union Jack, and a distinctly 1960s turtleneck. And just in case there’s any doubt, the scarf spells out “Great Britain” in unapologetically large letters.

Dale of Norway for Team Norway

Team Norway in Dale of Norway knits. Photo: Dale of Norway

Team Norway is taking a more traditional cold-weather route, appointing Dale of Norway as its outfitter. Renowned for knitted jumpers that have kept Norwegians warm since 1879, the brand has revisited the design it created for the Norwegian team at the 1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics. The result is crisp red-and-white knitwear that moves seamlessly from competition to après-ski downtime.

Moncler for Team Brazil

Moncler is making its comeback to the Games by dressing the Brazilian team in Italy. Photo: Moncler

Italian mountainwear specialist Moncler returns to the Olympics for the first time since 1968, this time as official outfitter to Team Brazil. Designed for ambassador and skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and his teammates, the on- and off-competition looks come in off-white, with reinforced shoulders and knees and subtle, Nasa-esque lettering across the back. Although technical by design, some jackets nod to Moncler’s fashion roots, finished with neatly cinched belts.

Lululemon for Team Canada

Lululemon has designed the Team Canada kit. The quilted coat (top, centre) has drawn comparisons to a pot holder. Photo: Canada Olympic Committee

Sportswear brand Lululemon is back for a third outing dressing Team Canada – but this time not without controversy. Departing from its familiar Canada-red puffers, the brand opted for maple-leaf-shaped quilting, a move that has drawn online criticism. One opening-ceremony coat, worn by the flagbearers, features an oversized maple leaf quilted in dark red across the front and has been likened to an “angry pot holder.” The rest of the kit is more restrained, however, with steel-teal puffers and mulberry coats traced with subtle topographical lines.

Burton, Spyder and Rossignol for Team UAE

Piera Hudson and Alex Astridge are representing the UAE for its debut at the Winter Olympics. Photo: UAE IOC

The UAE will make its Winter Olympics debut at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. To mark the milestone, Team UAE has turned to cold-weather specialists Burton, Rossignol and Spyder to create its kit.

The delegation comprises two alpine skiers – Alex Astridge and Piera Hudson – a notable achievement for a nation better known for desert than snow. Off the slopes, the team wears sand-and-black looks including a snowboard-style jacket and trousers, plus a long winter coat, all embroidered with the UAE flag and Team UAE insignia. Competition kits switch to vivid red jackets bearing the national flag and “United Arab Emirates” in both Arabic and English.

Backed by the UAE Winter Sports Federation and Ski Dubai, the debut follows another landmark moment: the UAE’s first appearance at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2025, where the team won 16 medals.