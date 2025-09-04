Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Italian designer Giorgio Armani has died aged 91.
Known for his brands Giorgio Armani and Armani Prive, the designer died at home in Milan, the fashion house said on Thursday.
"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," its statement read.
"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing and future projects."
A funeral chamber will be set up at Armani/Teatro, the brand's headquarters in Milan, from Saturday until Sunday, the statement said. "Due to the expressed will of Mr Armani, the funeral will take place privately," it added.
Armani missed the finale of his menswear show in Milan in June, as well as his haute couture presentation weeks later in Paris. The absences were attributed to “doctor’s orders”. It was the first time in the designer's long career that he had not attended one of his own shows.
One of the most recognisable names and faces in the global fashion industry, he was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his eponymous fashion house during Milan Fashion Week later this month.
Armani was regarded as a ground-breaking figure in fashion, with an uncanny business sense and an ability to spot opportunities long before others. Among other things, he is credited with inventing red carpet dressing.
Born on July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, about 70km south-east of Milan, he described his childhood as "tough" in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
"The cinema in Milan was a refuge – a palace of dreams – and the movie stars seemed so glamorous. I fell in love with the idealised beauty of Hollywood stars," he said.
The designer owned several bars, clubs, restaurants and his own basketball team EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, better known as Olympia Milano.
He had opened more than than 20 restaurants from Milan to Tokyo since 1998, and two hotels, one in Dubai in 2009 and another in Milan, in 2010.
