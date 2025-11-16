Pop-ups at the Abu Dhabi Formula One race weekend, from Nobu to celebrity DJs

With as much exciting action trackside as there is on the grid, this year's Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is shaping up to be a weekend full of world-class entertainment.

Featuring renowned hospitality from Nobu and Soho House, live DJ sets from Calvin Harris, Carl Cox and Idris Elba, plus plenty of live entertainment to take you into the early hours, head to these pop-ups during the weekend to soak up the excitement.

Nobu, Yas Marina

Seabass tiradito will be served at the Nobu pop-up at Yas Marina. Photo: Nobu

With a Nobu Hotel and branded residences coming to Saadiyat Island in 2027, the Nobu pop-up at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will offer a taste of what’s to come from the globally renowned brand.

The pop-up at Yas Marina will run from December 1 to 7, bringing an array of Nobu’s signature dishes to the event.

Accommodating up to 220 diners and with indoor, outdoor and private dining options, the pop-up on the third floor of Yas Marina’s Building 1 will offer a curated selection of menu favourites, including nigiri, sashimi, sushi maki, yellowtail jalapeno, lobster tempura with tamari honey sauce and of course, the classics black cod miso, rock shrimp tempura with creamy spicy and Nobu wagyu sliders.

For dessert, expect miso cappuccino, mochi ice cream and the favourite Nobu cheesecake, to be enjoyed against the backdrop of racing action and a live DJ.

Yas Marina Building 1; from December 1 to 7, 5pm to 12am (last booking 11.30pm), Monday to Wednesday; 12pm to 1am (last booking 12.30am), Thursday to Sunday. Drinks packages available 12pm to 4pm, Thursday to Sunday, from Dh300; 04 275 2545

Bagatelle Abu Dhabi at Skylite & Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Known for its high-glamour and high-energy atmosphere, Bagatelle returns for this year’s Formula One. The pop-up will take over the rooftop at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, offering unparalleled race views and the French-Mediterranean vibe the event is famous for.

Seasoned Bagatelle fans know to expect all-day pool parties and late-night celebrations that carry on into the early hours. This year, British rapper Central Cee is the opening act headlining on December 4, followed by Bazar by Sasson’s take on electro and tribal grooves on December 5.

On December 6, DJ Blond:ish unleashes her signature afro house, 80s disco and psychedelic techno on the party-loving crowd. Famed DJ Carl Cox will be on the decks to close out the weekend on December 7.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; December 4 to 7; 04 354 5035

Kilian Paris pop-up at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

For the second year in a row, luxury fragrance founder Kilian Hennessy will host a pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Held in the lobby of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, the event will showcase a range of luxurious fragrances from the Kilian Paris line, while Hennessy will share his advice and insights about the world of perfume.

Special events include scent-inspired mixology sessions and exclusive holiday gifting options, along with a surprise celebrity guest appearance.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; running throughout December

Garden on Yas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Idris Elba is retuning to the UAE to DJ at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Antonie Robertson / The National

Celebrity DJ fans take note, Palm Garden is the place to spot some of the most famous record-spinners in the world during the race weekend.

Once the day’s grid action is done and the sun goes down, head to Palm Garden for some of the best after-parties in the capital.

Actor, rapper and DJ Idris Elba will be on the decks on December 5, playing his favourite tracks across the techno, house, hip-hop, and reggae genres. The Hobbes and Shaw star will be followed by Calvin Harris on December 6 in collaboration with Ushuaia Ibiza for the Yasalam presented by e& Official After-Parties.

During the weekend, guests can enjoy a range of international dishes and drinks, catch roaming acts and enjoy live music and interactive events as part of the Yasalam 2025 events.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; December 4 – 7

House 44 at F1 Paddock Club, Yas Marina Circuit

There will be DJs on the decks at House 44 at F1 Paddock Club, Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: House 44

Coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time after debuting earlier this year at the Miami Grand Prix, House 44 is a new pop-up experience by renowned British private members’ club, Soho House.

Choosing F1 Paddock Club at their home for the duration of the race weekend, House 44 offers a range of experiences, events and celebrations for their debut, making it one of the weekend’s most coveted tickets.

Rub shoulders with seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who will be making an appearance alongside a number of VIP guests. Running from December 5 to December 7, tickets to the House 44 at F1 Paddock Club experience include three-day suite access, views of the track overlooking the pit lane and start and finish straight; access to the activations, entertainment and luxury food stalls in the Club Lounge, as well as a pit lane walk and a guided tour of the track.

Guests will also enjoy premium food and drinks menu, live DJ and acoustic sets, behind-the-scenes experiences and the chance to access the post-race F1 podium celebrations.

Yas Marina Circuit; December 5 to 7, hospitality packages from Dhs45,577

Skybridge Terrace by ZK sports, Yas Marina Circuit

If being right in the heart of the action is your goal for this year’s race, then tickets for Skybridge Terrace by ZK Sports should be top of your list as it’s the only over-the-track VIP hospitality venue at Yas Marina Circuit.

With views of turns 11, 12, 13 and 14, the package includes premium food and drinks, access to both the indoor areas and outdoor terrace directly above the F1 track and the chance to meet the biggest names in racing. Enjoy live entertainment throughout the weekend, including DJs, dancers and live musicians, along with state-of-the-art F1 simulators to try your hand at racing.

Yas Marina Circuit; December 5 to 7; one day packages from $650

DB Hospitality, W Lounge and Terrace, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Guests of dB Hospitality at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be well fed and entertained from day to night as they return with a full schedule of events for the race weekend.

The Back to the Future theme will give guests the chance to enjoy virtual reality and hologram technology experiences, as well as live entertainment and world-class food and drinks.

With the W Lounge and Terrace overlooking turns 11, 12, and 13, racing fans can enjoy incredible views of the action, and packages include tickets to the Yasalam after-race concerts, as well as access to the after-parties featuring live music and magic acts.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; December 5 to 7; three-day package from €5,725 ($6,652)

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

