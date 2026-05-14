BTS, Madonna and Shakira to headline first Fifa World Cup half-time show

K-pop supergroup BTS, pop star Madonna and Colombian singer Shakira will headline the debut half-time show at a Fifa World Cup final, football’s governing body has announced.

The performance, which will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marks the first time the tournament has introduced a Super Bowl-style entertainment show in its 96-year history.

Fifa and advocacy organisation Global Citizen announced the line-up in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Chris Martin of Coldplay appears in the clip alongside Sesame Street muppets, including Elmo, Kermit the Frog and Cookie Monster.

“It’s a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are,” Martin said in the announcement video. “And we get to raise some money for children’s education.”

The half-time show will support the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to improve access to education and sport for children worldwide.

The announcement comes as BTS continue their reunion activities following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members. The group released its fifth studio album, Arirang, in March and is currently on a world tour.

Shakira is also closely tied to the World Cup, having performed the 2010 anthem Waka Waka during the tournament in South Africa. On May 14, she released Dai Dai, the official song for the 2026 World Cup, featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

The 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, will also feature opening-ceremony performances across all three host nations. Artists set to appear include Katy Perry, J Balvin, Tyla and Michael Buble.

The World Cup final is already the most-watched annual sporting event on the planet. The 2022 final drew more than 500 million live viewers globally, surpassing the most-watched Super Bowl in history, which was the 2025 championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, which averaged 127.7 million viewers.