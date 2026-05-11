Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna joins Fifa World Cup 2026 soundtrack with Illuminate

Elyanna, 24, is part of the official World Cup 2026 soundtrack with Illuminate, a collaboration with Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.

The song arrives after the Palestinian-Chilean singer was named among the performers for the ceremony ahead of co-host Canada staging its first tournament match on June 12. The line-up for the game at Toronto’s BMO Field also includes Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara.

Illuminate is the fourth single from The Official Fifa World Cup 2026 Album, a release date for which has yet to be announced. It follows Lighter by Jelly Roll and Carin Leon, Por Ella by Los Angeles Azules and Belinda, and Echo by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea.

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Produced by Canadian producer Cirkut, whose credits include Katy Perry’s Roar and Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball, the new song is part of a long tradition of World Cup tracks built around broad pop appeal, cross-border collaboration and links to the host nation.

The sonic goalposts are wider in 2026, with the tournament being held for the first time across three countries: US, Mexico and Canada.

“I am deeply proud to represent my culture, my country, and the Middle East, North Africa, and the Arab world on such a global stage … through this song Illuminate,” Elyanna said in a statement, adding that the tournament “brings people from all over the world together to celebrate culture and humanity”.

The song is written by Elyanna and regular collaborators, including her mother Abeer Sbiat Marjieh, brother Feras Margieh and Lebanese-Canadian artist and producer Massari, while the music video features montages of World Cup moments, including footage of football greats Maradona and Ronaldo.

Illuminate arrives as tournament organisers prepare more tracks from the soundtrack. Colombian pop star Shakira, whose Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became one of the defining songs for the 2010 tournament in South Africa, is expected to unveil Dai Dai on Thursday – a new anthem with Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Dubai resident and Fifa’s creative entertainment executive RedOne knows his way around a sporting anthem. Leslie Pableo for The National Info

The eclectic approach is shaped in part by Moroccan-Swedish producer and Dubai resident Nadir Khayat, aka RedOne. As Fifa’s creative entertainment executive, he has been closely associated with the organisation’s tournament music since Qatar 2022.

It also reflects the growing presence of Arab and North African artists in World Cup music over the past decade.

For the 2022 tournament, Qatari singer Aisha joined Trinidad Cardona and Davido on Hayya Hayya (Better Together), while Emirati-Yemeni artist Balqees, Iraqi performer Rahma Riad, Moroccan vocalist Manal and Moroccan-Canadian entertainer Nora Fatehi performed Light The Sky.

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Lebanese pop star Myriam Fares also featured on Tukoh Taka with US rapper Nicki Minaj and Colombian artist Maluma, while Egyptian rapper Wegz put out Ezz Al Arab, which featured during the Doha closing ceremony.

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram recorded the Arabic version of Wavin' Flag with K'naan for the 2010 World Cup, while Palestinian artist Mohammed Assaf sang Assaf360 at the opening of the Fifa Congress in Sao Paulo before the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Saudi Arabia has also begun issuing football-related music ahead of plans to stage the World Cup in the kingdom in 2034. Saudi artists Ayed Yousef, Fahad Bin Fasla and Ghada Sheri recorded Yalla Yalla – Welcome to Saudi 34, which came out in December.