Fifa reveals 'Hayya Hayya' as first single of the 2022 World Cup soundtrack

The first single of the official soundtrack to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been released.

Upbeat and with an infectious groove, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) is heavy with RnB and reggae influences, and is already available across music streaming platforms.

It features US singer Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats star Davido and Qatari singer Aisha.

The song’s video has also been released on YouTube. The video shows footage from historic World Cup matches. Cardona, Davido and Aisha are also seen performing in between an expanse of dunes, alongside dancers and musicians.

The song is the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will be released in the lead up to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday, November 21. According to organisers, this is the first time that the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artists setting the tone for the global event.

“By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music — and football — can unite the world,” said Kay Madati, Fifa’s chief commercial officer. “As part of Fifa's revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the Fifa World Cup like never before.”

Hayya Hayya will be performed during the final draw of the tournament. The draw for the World Cup will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre at 8pm UAE time on Friday.

The event will be broadcast live on Fifa’s website, as well as on its social media accounts.

A total of 29 teams have secured qualification for the main event, which will be held from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18 across eight venues. More than 800,000 tickets were sold in the first sales period for the World Cup.

The next selection period will go live on Tuesday, April 5, at 1pm UAE time, at fifa.com/tickets.