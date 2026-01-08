Fifa World Cup 2026 from the UAE: How to reach every host city with Etihad and Emirates

Although the Fifa World Cup 2026 – which runs from June 11 to July 19 – is still a ways away, fans in the UAE can start planning when it comes to flights and route itineraries for the global sporting event.

From destinations served by direct flights operated by Etihad Airways and Emirates from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to places that require connecting flights, here’s a city-by-city guide on how to get to every World Cup host location, plus the types of matches each venue will stage.

Note: Flight frequency is based on typical schedules and may vary seasonally.

Cities with multiple direct routes from the UAE

New York City (MetLife Stadium)

Flights on offer: 14 direct flights per week on UAE carriers

Etihad operates direct, non-stop flights from Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi to John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK), daily.

Emirates offers direct, non-stop services from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to JFK.

The flight duration from the UAE is between 14 and 15 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games, knockout fixtures and the final

Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Gillette Stadium has capacity for 65,000 football fans. Reuters

Flights on offer: 14 direct flights per week on UAE carriers

Etihad and Emirates operate direct, non-stop flights from AUH and DXB respectively to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

The flight duration is between 13 and 14 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games and knockout fixtures

Toronto (BMO Field)

Flights on offer: Up to 12 direct flights per week on UAE carriers

Etihad Airways operates direct, non-stop flights from AUH to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), several times a week.

Emirates offers direct, non-stop services from DXB to YYZ daily.

The flight duration is a little over 14 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches

Cities with one direct route from the UAE

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Emirates operates direct, non-stop flights from DXB to Miami International Airport (MIA).

The flight duration is about 17 hours.

Travellers from Abu Dhabi and other emirates can fly out of DXB or connect via Europe or North America.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

SoFi Stadium is in Inglewood, California, about a 30-minute drive from LA. AFP

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Emirates operates direct, non-stop flights from DXB to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The flight duration is about 16 hours.

Travellers from Abu Dhabi and other emirates can fly via DXB or take a connecting service.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches

San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium)

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Emirates operates direct, non-stop flights from DXB to San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The flight duration is about 16 hours.

Those travelling from Abu Dhabi and other emirates can fly via DXB or connect through Europe or North America.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games and knockout fixtures

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Lumen Field has a capacity of 69,000. Reuters

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Emirates operates direct, non-stop flights from DXB to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The flight duration is 14 hours and 40 minutes.

Travellers departing from Abu Dhabi and other emirates can fly out of DXB or take a connecting flight.

Matches hosted: Group-stage matches and knockout fixtures

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Emirates operates direct, non-stop flights from DXB to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The flight duration is about 16 hours.

Travellers from Abu Dhabi and other emirates can fly out via DXB or another international hub.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches.

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Emirates operates direct, non-stop flights from DXB to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston.

The flight duration is about 16 hours.

Passengers from Abu Dhabi and other emirates can fly via DXB or take a connecting flight.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games and knockout fixtures

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium can host up to 75,000. Reuters

Flights on offer: Seven direct flights per week on a UAE carrier

Etihad operates direct, non-stop flights from AUH to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The flight duration is about 15 hours.

Travellers departing from Dubai and other emirates can connect via AUH or another international hub.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches

Cities requiring connecting flights from the UAE

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Mexico City Stadium will host the first match of the tournament. AFP

Flights on offer: No direct flights on UAE carriers

There are no direct flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Mexico City International Airport (MEX). Travel typically involves one stop, most commonly via Europe or the US, for a journey that takes between 22 and 24 hours.

Matches hosted: Opening match and additional group-stage fixtures

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Flights on offer: No direct flights on UAE carriers

There are no direct flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Travel involves one international connection, for a journey that takes at least 18 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches

Kansas City (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

Flights on offer: No direct flights on UAE carriers

There are no direct flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Travel typically require one international stop followed by a domestic US connection, for a journey that takes at least 22 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games and knockout fixtures

Vancouver (BC Place)

BC Place Vancouver has a capacity for 54,000. Reuters

Flights on offer: No direct flights on UAE carriers

There are no direct flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Travel requires at least one international stop, for a journey that takes a minimum of 21 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games and knockout fixtures

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

Flights on offer: No direct flights on UAE carriers

There are no direct flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Monterrey International Airport (MTY). Travel requires at least one international stop, followed by a regional connection within North America, for a journey that takes a minimum of 24 hours.

Matches hosted: Group-stage fixtures and knockout-round matches

Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

Estadio Akron has a capacity for 48,000 fans. AFP

Flights on offer: No direct flights on UAE carriers

There are no direct flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Guadalajara International Airport (GDL). Travel typically involves one or two connections via Europe or the Americas, for a journey that is at least 25 hours long.

Matches hosted: Group-stage games and knockout fixtures

