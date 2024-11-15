Timeframe: When the first Etihad Airways flight took off from Abu Dhabi in 2003

President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with then President Sheikh Khalifa pictured with officials in front of an Etihad Airbus A330-200 in 2003, two days before its first flight. Photo: Etihad Airways

President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with then President Sheikh Khalifa pictured with officials in front of an Etihad Airbus A330-200 in 2003, two days before its first flight. Ph Show more