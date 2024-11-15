Timeframe: When the first Etihad Airways flight took off from Abu Dhabi in 2003

On November 5, 2003, an Airbus A330-200 took off from what is now known as<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/31/uae-president-renames-abu-dhabi-international-airport/" target="_blank"> Zayed International Airport</a> for a short but significant flight. The plane flew to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>. It was a 40-minute flight but it signalled the launch of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways</a>, the national airline of the UAE. The plane flew over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2021/09/12/hotel-insider-abu-dhabis-al-wathba-desert-vistas-and-private-plunge-pools/" target="_blank">Al Wathba</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2021/06/25/na-10-feb-mbz-attends-camel-race-in-remah/" target="_blank">Remah</a> and the soft dunes of Yahar. Soon, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/jebel-hafeet-named-one-of-the-world-s-most-picturesque-road-trip-routes-1.1247282" target="_blank">Jebel Hafeet</a> emerged on the right, looming over the glistening lights of Al Ain. “We could see all the street lights as we were getting closer,” Faisal Al Mulla, senior director of human resources at Etihad Engineering, recounted to <i>The National </i>in 2018. Al Mulla, who had been working for the ARN radio network in Dubai, was one of the guests on that flight. His boarding pass, as well as those of the other passengers read “inaugural flight”. The 2003 flight to Al Ain was merely the beginning of Etihad’s journey. A few days later, the airline made its first trip abroad, flying to Beirut on November 12 and officially marking the start of its commercial service. In the 21 years since, the group expanded from two A330-200 aircraft on a single route to Beirut to a fleet of nearly 100 planes. Its staff has also exponentially grown, from a mere 150 personnel to a workforce thousands strong. In two decades, Etihad Airways has become one of the world’s leading airlines, flying to more than 70 destinations. In September, the company announced that it flew more than 17 million people in 12 months. “Our passenger numbers in August increased significantly compared to the same period last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum,” said chief executive<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/25/etihad-airways-ceo/" target="_blank"> Antonoaldo Neves</a>. “Our operating fleet has grown to 95 aircraft, up from 79 last year. This increase of 16 new aircraft in 12 months is a result of the ambition and commitment of the entire company, working together to achieve this in exceptional time.”