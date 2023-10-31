Abu Dhabi Airport to be renamed Zayed International Airport

The new Terminal A will open on Wednesday

Jessica Morgan
Oct 31, 2023
Abu Dhabi International Airport is to be renamed as Zayed International Airport.

The new name will come into effect from February 9, 2024, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the change.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed tours Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal A ahead of opening

It comes as the airport's new Terminal A will begin operations on Wednesday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday toured the capital's new airport terminal on the eve of its long-awaited launch.

Terminal A will double the airport's current capacity – and will be able to handle up to 45 million passengers per year.

Updated: October 31, 2023, 11:50 AM
