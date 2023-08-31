Abu Dhabi International Airport's new terminal to open in November

Abu Dhabi International Airport's long-awaited Midfield terminal building is scheduled to begin operations in early November, bolstering the emirate's position as a global centre for trade and business.

Now known as Terminal A, the new building will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time, state-owned operator Abu Dhabi Airports said on Thursday.

"As Abu Dhabi’s new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to support the emirate’s sustainable economic development," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi’s 55-year aviation history. A beacon of modernity and sophistication, it will be a pivotal driver for our emirate’s growth by spurring tourism and trade.”

Covering 742,000 square metres of built-up area, Terminal A is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport’s passenger and cargo capacity.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the opening of its state-of-the-art new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport is scheduled to begin operations in early November 2023. Photo: Abu Dhabi Airports

The emirate's long-anticipated new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport will enable the city to tap into new source markets and provide capacity to handle more international passenger traffic once it opens, Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary of the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, told The National in June.

Abu Dhabi is seeking to diversify non-oil sectors – as part of wider plans to reduce the economy's reliance on oil – with a focus on developing strategic industries including travel, tourism, cargo and logistics.

The new midfield terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport will enable home airline Etihad Airways' next growth phase, Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves told The National in May.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline aims to triple its number of passengers to 30 million and double its fleet to 150 planes by 2030, aided by the new airport terminal, he said at the time.