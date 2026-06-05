Top 14 PlayStation 5 games released so far in 2026

PlayStation 5 is now in its sixth year, a point in the console cycle when hardware is typically approaching transition. But Sony has indicated it plans to take a different trajectory.

The company recently announced a global price increase for the system amid continued demand and rising manufacturing costs. From April, the standard PS5 has been on sale for $649.99, up from $549.99. The PS5 Pro has also increased to $900 from $800.

Rather than marking a slowdown, the move shows a platform that remains firmly in demand. With no confirmed timeline for a next-generation successor, the PS5 continues to operate at full momentum.

For those who are considering getting the console or already have one, here are the best-rated game releases of this year so far.

1. Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower is the latest game from the creators of Shovel Knight. Photo: Yacht Club Games Info

Metacritic score: 90

Key review: “Mina the Hollower doesn’t only trade in nostalgia; it’s a game that could only have been made today” – The Guardian

Yacht Club Games returns with a markedly different project after the success of Shovel Knight. Mina the Hollower draws inspiration from classic top-down action adventures, combining pixel art visuals with fast-paced combat and a gothic horror atmosphere. Players take on the role of Mina, a renowned Hollower who can burrow beneath the ground to evade enemies, solve puzzles and uncover hidden paths.

While its influences are evident, Mina the Hollower is far more than a nostalgic throwback. The game blends old-school design principles with modern controls and fluid animation, creating an experience that feels familiar and contemporary. Its memorable bosses, dense world design and rewarding exploration have helped make it one of the year's highest-rated releases.

2. Resident Evil Requiem

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Resident Evil Requiem will very likely be in the conversation for Game of the Year, and it’s not hard to see why.” – Gamer Escape

Resident Evil Requiem continues Capcom’s long-running survival horror series. Photo: Capcom Info

Capcom’s latest entry builds on the modern direction established in recent Resident Evil titles, blending atmospheric exploration with more action-orientated encounters. The game moves between quieter investigative sequences and moments of heightened intensity, creating a steady rhythm that keeps players engaged.

Its environments are richly detailed and designed to sustain tension. Lighting, sound design and environmental storytelling work together to create unease, while character performances ground the narrative. It is another example of how the series continues to evolve while maintaining its core identity.

3. 007: First Light

007: First Light presents a new origin story for James Bond. Photo: IO Interactive Info

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “007: First Light is not only the best Bond game ever made, it’s also the best Bond story since Casino Royale in 2006” – Washington Post

Best known for the Hitman series, IO Interactive has turned its attention to one of popular culture's most enduring characters – James Bond. Rather than adapting an existing film, 007: First Light follows a younger Bond as he earns his place within MI6, combining espionage, infiltration and globe-spanning action set pieces.

The studio's expertise in player freedom is evident throughout. Missions can often be approached in multiple ways, whether through stealth, deception or direct confrontation. The result captures the spirit of the Bond franchise while allowing players to shape their own version of the character. It is the most significant James Bond game in years and a strong foundation for what could become a new series.

4. Saros

Metacritic score: 87

Key review: “Housemarque pulls it off again. Saros is a remarkably gripping roguelite that preserves the best elements of Returnal while improving on its weaker points” – ID

After the critical success of Returnal, Finnish studio Housemarque returns with a new science-fiction adventure set on the hostile planet Carcosa. Players assume the role of Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer searching for answers amid a mysterious eclipse that threatens the world around him.

While Saros shares some thematic DNA with Returnal, it introduces a more persistent progression system that allows players to grow stronger across several runs. Housemarque's trademark strengths remain intact, with responsive combat, striking visual effects and intense encounters driving the experience. The result is one of PlayStation's most ambitious exclusives of the year and further evidence of the studio's growing importance within Sony's first-party portfolio.

5. Nioh 3

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Even in a genre as saturated as the Soulslike, nothing compares to the Nioh series, and Nioh 3 stands out as the best in the trilogy.” – IGN Brasil

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Team Ninja expands its samurai fantasy with a broader world and more flexible progression systems. Nioh 3 retains the precise, timing-based combat that defined earlier entries, while introducing abilities that encourage different playstyles.

Encounters remain punishing, requiring careful observation and mastery of mechanics. The expanded environments allow for more exploration without sacrificing the tight combat design. It continues to appeal to players who value skill-driven gameplay and technical depth.

6. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “One of the most complete and polished JRPGs in recent years arrives as the third entry in the Monster Hunter spin-off series.” – IGN Adria

Unlike the mainline Monster Hunter games, the Stories series leans into turn-based combat and narrative progression. This third entry deepens both aspects, offering a more complex battle system and a story that explores the bond between riders and monsters.

The game introduces regions and creatures while refining its visual presentation. Its pacing allows for a balance between exploration and combat, making it accessible without sacrificing depth. It remains one of the more distinctive entries in Capcom’s broader franchise.

7. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “For newcomers to the Rune Factory series, or PS5 owners who've not played this title yet, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a must-play.” – COGconnected

Guardians of Azuma blends farming simulation with action role-playing elements. Photo: Marvelous Info

The long-running Rune Factory series returns with a setting inspired by eastern mythology. Players divide their time between cultivating land, building relationships and venturing into combat scenarios that draw on action RPG mechanics.

The game’s strength lies in its balance. Farming, crafting and social interactions are as important as combat, creating a loop that feels varied and engaging. Its slower pace offers a contrast to more intense titles, focusing instead on routine, progression and character development.

8. Super Bomberman Collection

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “Fans and newcomers alike will find plenty to enjoy in this, and the series’ evolution throughout the Super Nintendo era is something to behold.” – MonsterVine

Super Bomberman Collection brings together classic entries from the long-running arcade series. Photo: Konami Info

Konami’s collection revisits one of gaming’s most enduring multiplayer formats. Super Bomberman Collection compiles several classic titles, updating them with modern features while retaining their simple, competitive design.

The core gameplay remains unchanged. Players navigate grid-based arenas, placing bombs to trap opponents. Its accessibility and fast-paced matches make it easy to pick up, while the strategic depth ensures lasting appeal. The collection highlights how enduring the formula remains.

9. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon not only delivers an epic conclusion to the Calvard arc, but also represents a major turning point in the shared narrative of the entire Trails universe.” – Gamesurf

Trails Beyond the Horizon continues Falcom’s long-running RPG saga. Photo: Nihon Falcom Info

Falcom’s expansive Trails series adds another chapter, continuing its interconnected storylines and detailed world-building. The game builds on established mechanics while introducing refinements to combat and progression systems.

Its narrative remains a central focus. Character relationships, political tensions and long-running plot threads unfold gradually, rewarding players familiar with the series. It is a game that prioritises depth and continuity over accessibility.

10. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is TT Games' biggest Batman adventure to date. Photo: Warner Bros. Games Info

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is an incredible celebration of the Caped Crusader, and if you've encountered any of his adventures across comics, film or gaming, you'll find joy in every reference and aside” – TheSixthAxis

After years away from Gotham, TT Games returns to the Dark Knight with an adventure that draws from across Batman's long history in comics, film and video games. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight follows Batman's rise as Gotham's protector while bringing together a large cast of heroes and villains from throughout the DC universe. The game combines open-world exploration with story-driven missions, offering players a version of Gotham that is larger and more detailed than in previous Lego entries.

The title also marks a shift in tone for the Lego series. While the trademark humour remains intact, the story takes inspiration from some of Batman's darker and more iconic adventures. Combat and stealth mechanics borrow ideas from the Arkham games while remaining accessible to younger players. The result is a game that celebrates Batman's legacy while demonstrating how the Lego formula continues to evolve after two decades.

11. BlazBlue Entropy Effect X

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “The core experience is great, possessing incredible depth that adds to the urge to replay.” – Cubed3

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X adapts the fighting series into a roguelike action format. Photo: Arc System Works Info

Departing from its origins as a fighting game, this entry reinterprets BlazBlue as a fast-paced roguelike. Players progress through procedurally generated stages, combining abilities and upgrades in each run.

The transition works because it preserves the series’ signature combat style. Movement remains fluid and expressive, while the roguelike structure encourages experimentation. It is an example of how established franchises can evolve into new formats.

12. MIO: Memories in Orbit

Metacritic score: 83

Key review: “MIO: Memories in Orbit boasts spectacular visuals, a gigantic world, a unique atmosphere and addictive gameplay.” – PSX Brasil

Memories in Orbit is a sci-fi adventure focused on exploration and narrative. Photo: Focus Entertainment Info

Set in a distant orbital facility, MIO: Memories in Orbit follows a lone protagonist uncovering fragments of a lost civilisation. The game emphasises exploration, environmental storytelling and gradual discovery.

Its strength lies in its atmosphere. The setting feels vast and isolated, with visual design and sound contributing to a sense of quiet tension. It favours a slower pace, encouraging players to absorb details rather than rush through objectives.

13. Under The Island

Metacritic score: 83

Key review: “Under The Island is an adorable, challenging and silly action-adventure game that's packed with variety and secrets to uncover. Great stuff.” – Video Chums

Under The Island is an indie adventure centred on exploration and mystery. Photo: Slime King Games Info

This independent title presents a stylised island world filled with hidden areas and subtle storytelling. Players explore at their own pace, uncovering fragments of a narrative that unfolds gradually.

The game’s design encourages curiosity. Its environments are compact but layered with detail, rewarding careful observation. It stands out for its understated approach, offering a calm and reflective experience.

14. Ys X: Proud Nordics

Metacritic score: 83

Key review: “Ys X: Proud Nordics is the definitive way to experience Adol and Karja's maritime adventure.” – IGN Italia

Ys X: Proud Nordics continues Nihon Falcom’s long-running action RPG series. Photo: Nihon Falcom Info

The latest entry in the Ys series builds on its reputation for fluid, real-time combat. Proud Nordics introduces mechanics that allow for more dynamic encounters and expanded exploration across maritime environments.

Combat remains the central focus, with responsive controls and a steady progression system. The game balances speed and accessibility, making it approachable while still offering depth. It continues to demonstrate the consistency of Falcom’s long-running franchise.